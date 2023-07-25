EQT Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

PITTSBURGH, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today announced financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 and Recent Highlights:

Second quarter production of 471 Bcfe and capital expenditures, excluding noncontrolling interests, of $470 million , in-line with the midpoint of respective guidance ranges

, in-line with the midpoint of respective guidance ranges Cash operating expenses of $1.37 per Mcfe, near the low-end of guidance

per Mcfe, near the low-end of guidance Retired $800 million of debt in the second quarter of 2023; retired $1.9 billion of debt since initiating capital returns framework in December 2021

of debt in the second quarter of 2023; retired of debt since initiating capital returns framework in Stellar drilling performance with new world record of 18,200 feet drilled in 48 hours; benchmarking study shows EQT drilling 68 percent faster than peer average

Completion efficiency up 20 percent year-over-year; completed a nearly 4-mile lateral in the second quarter, among the longest in the history of U.S. shale drilling

Added to 2024 hedge book to de-risk debt retirement goals; approximately 30 percent of 2024 production hedged with weighted average floor of $3.64 per MMBtu

per MMBtu Released 2022 ESG Report highlighting an approximate 20 percent year-over-year reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions; (1) 2023 emissions expected to see additional benefit from pneumatic replacement program

2023 emissions expected to see additional benefit from pneumatic replacement program Initiated risk-adjusted LNG strategy; signed Heads of Agreement (HOA) for tolling at Lake Charles LNG for 1 million tons per annum

Continuing to work cooperatively with the FTC on Tug Hill and XcL Midstream acquisition; closing expected in Q3 2023

President and CEO Toby Z. Rice stated, "Our drilling and completions teams performed extremely well during the quarter, setting multiple internal and world records. These achievements underscore EQT's best-in-class execution capabilities and our continuous drive to push the envelope when it comes to achieving peak performance."

Rice continued, "On the capital returns front, we took another material step toward achieving our balance sheet goals by retiring $800 million of incremental debt during the quarter. We have now retired a total of $1.9 billion of debt since initiating our shareholder return framework in late 2021, which has driven a step-change improvement in our leverage profile. We also signed an HOA for 1 million tons per annum of Gulf Coast tolling capacity, marking the initial implementation of our risk-adjusted LNG strategy. Our scale, peer-leading inventory depth and environmental attributes uniquely position EQT to facilitate energy security and emissions reductions objectives both domestically and abroad."

(1) Year-over-year percent reduction based on Production segment Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions from assets owned by EQT on June 30, 2021, the month when EQT's emissions targets were established.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Performance



Three Months Ended June 30,



($ millions, except average realized price and EPS) 2023

2022

Change Total sales volume (Bcfe) 471

502

(31) Average realized price ($/Mcfe) $ 2.11

$ 3.21

$ (1.10) Net (loss) income attributable to EQT Corporation $ (67)

$ 891

$ (958) Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to EQT (a) $ (62)

$ 340

$ (402) Diluted (loss) earnings per share (EPS) $ (0.18)

$ 2.19

$ (2.37) Adjusted EPS (a) $ (0.17)

$ 0.83

$ (1.00) Net (loss) income $ (67)

$ 894

$ (961) Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 360

$ 943

$ (583) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 437

$ 230

$ 207 Adjusted operating cash flow (a) $ 341

$ 916

$ (575) Capital expenditures, excluding noncontrolling interests $ 470

$ 374

$ 96 Free cash flow (a) $ (129)

$ 543

$ (672)





(a) A non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Disclosures section of this news release for the definition of, and other important information regarding, this non-GAAP financial measure.

Per Unit Operating Costs

The following presents certain of the Company's production-related operating costs on a per unit basis.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Per Unit ($/Mcfe) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Gathering $ 0.68

$ 0.68

$ 0.67

$ 0.66 Transmission 0.33

0.30

0.33

0.30 Processing 0.11

0.10

0.11

0.10 Lease operating expense (LOE) 0.08

0.09

0.07

0.08 Production taxes 0.04

0.08

0.04

0.07 SG&A 0.13

0.12

0.12

0.13 Total per unit operating costs $ 1.37

$ 1.37

$ 1.34

$ 1.34















Production depletion $ 0.83

$ 0.85

$ 0.83

$ 0.85

Transmission. Transmission expense increased on an absolute and per Mcfe basis for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 due primarily to additional capacity acquired subsequent to June 2022, partly offset by credits received from the Texas Eastern Transmission Pipeline.

LOE. LOE decreased on an absolute and per Mcfe basis for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 due primarily to lower salt water disposal costs and increased recycling. Saltwater disposal costs and recycle rates were favorably impacted by increased usage of our internally developed produced water gathering and storage system, which was placed in service during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Production taxes. Production taxes decreased on an absolute and per Mcfe basis for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 due to lower West Virginia severance taxes and Pennsylvania impact fees, which resulted primarily from lower prices.

Pending Tug Hill and XcL Midstream Acquisition

The Company previously announced its agreement to acquire THQ Appalachia I, LLC's upstream assets and THQ-XcL Holdings I, LLC's gathering and processing assets through the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding membership interests of each THQ Appalachia I Midco, LLC and THQ-XcL Holdings I Midco, LLC (the Acquisition) for consideration of approximately $2.6 billion in cash and 55.0 million shares of EQT common stock, as adjusted pursuant to customary closing purchase price adjustments.

The upstream assets to be acquired in the Acquisition are anticipated to add approximately 90,000 core net acres, offsetting the Company's existing core leasehold in West Virginia, approximately 800 MMcfe/d of production and 11 years of inventory. The gathering and processing assets to be acquired in the Acquisition are anticipated to add 95 miles of owned and operated midstream gathering systems that connect to every major long-haul interstate pipeline in southwest Appalachia. The liquids yields and integrated cost structure from the Acquisition are anticipated to improve the durability of the Company's free cash flow generation and are expected to drive down average pro forma free cash flow breakeven by approximately $0.15 per MMBtu through 2027.

The closing of the pending Acquisition remains subject to regulatory approvals.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had no credit facility borrowings and $25 million of letters of credit outstanding under its $2.5 billion credit facility. Inclusive of its undrawn $1.25 billion term loan facility, the Company's liquidity as of June 30, 2023 was approximately $4.9 billion. The Company expects to fund the cash consideration for the pending Acquisition using a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under its term loan facility.

As of June 30, 2023, total debt and net debt(2) were $4.7 billion and $3.5 billion, respectively, compared to $5.7 billion and $4.2 billion, respectively, as of December 31, 2022.

(2) A non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Disclosures section of this news release for the definition of, and other important information regarding, this non-GAAP financial measure.

2023 Outlook

The Company maintains its expectation of 1,900 – 2,000 Bcfe total sales volume for 2023. The Company maintains its expectation of $1,700 – $1,900 million capital expenditures, excluding noncontrolling interests, for 2023, including $1,400 – $1,535 million planned for reserve development. Included in the 2023 capital expenditures budget is approximately $100 million of capital associated with the development of 30 delayed 2022 wells that were all turned-in-line (TIL) by July 20, 2023. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company plans to TIL 26 – 38 net wells. All guidance items exclude the impact of the pending Acquisition.

2023 Guidance

Production

Q3 2023

Full Year 2023 Total sales volume (Bcfe)

475 – 525

1,900 – 2,000 Liquids sales volume, excluding ethane (Mbbl)

2,000 – 2,200

8,900 – 9,300 Ethane sales volume (Mbbl)

1,500 – 1,600

6,000 – 6,200 Total liquids sales volume (Mbbl)

3,500 – 3,800

14,900 – 15,500









Btu uplift (MMBtu/Mcf)

1.045 – 1.055

1.045 – 1.055









Average Differential ($/Mcf)

($0.95) – ($0.85)

($0.60) – ($0.35)









Resource Counts







Top-hole Rigs





1 – 2 Horizontal Rigs





1 – 2 Frac Crews





3 – 4









Per Unit Operating Costs ($/Mcfe)







Gathering

$0.64 – $0.66

$0.65 – $0.67 Transmission

$0.32 – $0.34

$0.33 – $0.35 Processing

$0.09 – $0.11

$0.09 – $0.11 LOE

$0.10 – $0.12

$0.08 – $0.10 Production taxes

$0.03 – $0.05

$0.03 – $0.05 SG&A

$0.13 – $0.15

$0.12 – $0.14 Total per unit operating costs

$1.31 – $1.43

$1.30 – $1.42









Capital Expenditures ($ Millions) (a)

$400 – $450

$1,700 – $1,900





(a) Excludes capital expenditures attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast Information

The Company's conference call with securities analysts begins at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday July 26, 2023 and will be broadcast live via webcast. To access the live audio webcast, visit EQT's investor relations website at ir.eqt.com. A replay will be archived and available, for one year, in the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

Hedging (as of July 21, 2023)

The following table summarizes the approximate volume and prices of the Company's NYMEX hedge positions. The difference between the fixed price and NYMEX price is included in average differential presented in the Company's price reconciliation.



Q3 2023 (a)

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2024 Hedged Volume (MMDth) 299

313

210

175

177

77 Hedged Volume (MMDth/d) 3.3

3.4

2.3

1.9

1.9

0.8 Swaps – Long





















Volume (MMDth) 43

14

—

—

—

— Avg. Price ($/Dth) $ 4.72

$ 4.77

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Swaps – Short





















Volume (MMDth) 43

62

98

127

128

44 Avg. Price ($/Dth) $ 2.54

$ 2.79

$ 3.60

$ 3.26

$ 3.26

$ 3.26 Calls – Long





















Volume (MMDth) 40

40

13

13

13

13 Avg. Strike ($/Dth) $ 2.72

$ 2.72

$ 3.20

$ 3.20

$ 3.20

$ 3.20 Calls – Short





















Volume (MMDth) 303

197

125

61

62

46 Avg. Strike ($/Dth) $ 4.85

$ 4.69

$ 6.21

$ 4.22

$ 4.22

$ 4.27 Puts – Long





















Volume (MMDth) 298

265

112

48

49

33 Avg. Strike ($/Dth) $ 3.41

$ 3.53

$ 4.31

$ 3.93

$ 3.93

$ 4.04 Fixed Price Sales





















Volume (MMDth) 1

—

—

—

—

— Avg. Price ($/Dth) $ 2.38

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Option Premiums





















Cash Settlement of Deferred Premiums (millions) $ (70)

$ (92)

$ (13)

$ (4)

$ (4)

$ —





(a) July 1 through September 30.

The Company has also entered into transactions to hedge basis. The Company may use other contractual agreements from time to time to implement its commodity hedging strategy.

NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to EQT and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (Adjusted EPS)

Adjusted net income attributable to EQT is defined as net income (loss) attributable to EQT Corporation, excluding loss (gain) on sale/exchange of long-lived assets, impairments, the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and certain other items that impact comparability between periods. Adjusted EPS is defined as adjusted net income attributable to EQT divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Adjusted net income attributable to EQT and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures used by the Company's management to evaluate period-over-period earnings trends. The Company's management believes that these measures provide useful information to external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies. Management uses adjusted net income attributable to EQT and adjusted EPS to evaluate earnings trends because the measures reflect only the impact of settled derivative contracts; thus, the measures exclude the often-volatile revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement. These measures also exclude other items that affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted net income attributable to EQT and adjusted EPS should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) attributable to EQT Corporation or diluted earnings (loss) per share presented in accordance with GAAP.

The table below reconciles adjusted net income attributable to EQT and adjusted EPS with net income (loss) attributable to EQT Corporation and diluted earnings (loss) per share, respectively, the most comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, each as derived from the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Operations to be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Thousands, except per share amounts) Net (loss) income attributable to EQT Corporation $ (66,626)

$ 891,361

$ 1,151,922

$ (624,687) (Deduct) add:













(Gain) loss on sale/exchange of long-lived assets (225)

(981)

16,303

(2,190) Impairment of contract asset —

—

—

184,945 Impairment and expiration of leases 5,325

47,048

15,871

77,039 (Gain) loss on derivatives (164,386)

845,095

(989,238)

3,922,732 Net cash settlements received (paid) on derivatives 212,247

(1,753,732)

369,247

(2,639,271) Premiums (paid) received for derivatives that settled during the period (67,495)

251

(166,912)

(32,212) Other operating expenses 13,394

7,120

33,056

23,467 (Income) loss from investments (1,092)

(3,577)

(5,856)

17,208 Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment 5,462

104,348

(1,144)

111,271 Non-cash interest expense (amortization) 3,445

3,173

6,859

6,573 Tax impact of non-GAAP items (a) (1,692)

199,746

176,812

(371,051) Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to EQT $ (61,643)

$ 339,852

$ 606,920

$ 673,824 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 361,982

407,303

393,435

409,234 Diluted EPS $ (0.18)

$ 2.19

$ 2.94

$ (1.68) Adjusted EPS $ (0.17)

$ 0.83

$ 1.54

$ 1.65





(a) The tax impact of non-GAAP items represents the incremental tax benefit (expense) that would have been incurred had these items been excluded from net income (loss) attributable to EQT Corporation, which resulted in blended tax rates of 25.3% and 26.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and 24.5% and 22.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The rates differ from the Company's statutory tax rate due primarily to state taxes, including valuation allowances limiting certain state tax benefits.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), excluding interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and depletion, loss (gain) on sale/exchange of long-lived assets, impairments, the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and certain other items that impact comparability between periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management to evaluate period-over-period earnings trends. The Company's management believes that this measure provides useful information to external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies. Management uses adjusted EBITDA to evaluate earnings trends because the measure reflects only the impact of settled derivative contracts; thus, the measure excludes the often-volatile revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement. The measure also excludes other items that affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) presented in accordance with GAAP.

The table below reconciles adjusted EBITDA with net income (loss), the most comparable financial measure as calculated in accordance with GAAP, as reported in the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Operations to be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Thousands) Net (loss) income $ (66,866)

$ 894,224

$ 1,152,367

$ (620,359) Add (deduct):













Interest expense, net 39,883

65,985

86,429

133,887 Income tax (benefit) expense (11,818)

308,234

344,828

(157,463) Depreciation and depletion 395,684

429,143

783,369

851,241 (Gain) loss on sale/exchange of long-lived assets (225)

(981)

16,303

(2,190) Impairment of contract asset —

—

—

184,945 Impairment and expiration of leases 5,325

47,048

15,871

77,039 (Gain) loss on derivatives (164,386)

845,095

(989,238)

3,922,732 Net cash settlements received (paid) on derivatives 212,247

(1,753,732)

369,247

(2,639,271) Premiums (paid) received for derivatives that settled during the period (67,495)

251

(166,912)

(32,212) Other operating expenses 13,394

7,120

33,056

23,467 (Income) loss from investments (1,092)

(3,577)

(5,856)

17,208 Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment 5,462

104,348

(1,144)

111,271 Adjusted EBITDA $ 360,113

$ 943,158

$ 1,638,320

$ 1,870,295

The Company has not provided projected net income (loss) or a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net income (loss), the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Net income (loss) includes the impact of depreciation and depletion expense, income tax expense (benefit), the revenue impact of changes in the projected fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and certain other items that impact comparability between periods and the tax effect of such items, which may be significant and difficult to project with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, projected net income (loss), and a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net income (loss), are not available without unreasonable effort.

Adjusted Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Adjusted operating cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less changes in other assets and liabilities. Free cash flow is defined as adjusted operating cash flow less accrual-based capital expenditures, excluding capital expenditures attributable to noncontrolling interests. Adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures used by the Company's management to assess liquidity, including the Company's ability to generate cash flow in excess of its capital requirements and return cash to shareholders. The Company's management believes that these measures provide useful information to external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies. Adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow should not be considered as alternatives to net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.

The table below reconciles adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow with net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as derived from the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows to be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 437,113

$ 230,421

$ 2,099,881

$ 1,251,640 (Increase) decrease in changes in other assets and liabilities (96,327)

685,893

(522,003)

553,186 Adjusted operating cash flow $ 340,786

$ 916,314

$ 1,577,878

$ 1,804,826 Less: Capital expenditures (473,246)

(376,267)

(942,151)

(686,400) Add: Capital expenditures attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,171

2,581

8,549

4,435 Free cash flow $ (129,289)

$ 542,628

$ 644,276

$ 1,122,861

The Company has not provided projected net cash provided by operating activities or reconciliations of projected adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company is unable to project net cash provided by operating activities for any future period because this metric includes the impact of changes in operating assets and liabilities related to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. The Company is unable to project these timing differences with any reasonable degree of accuracy without unreasonable efforts such as predicting the timing of its payments and its customers' payments, with accuracy to a specific day, months in advance. Furthermore, the Company does not provide guidance with respect to its average realized price, among other items, that impact reconciling items between net cash provided by operating activities and adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow, as applicable. Natural gas prices are volatile and out of the Company's control, and the timing of transactions and the income tax effects of future transactions and other items are difficult to accurately predict. Therefore, the Company is unable to provide projected net cash provided by operating activities, or the related reconciliations of projected adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, without unreasonable effort.

Adjusted EBITDA to Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

The table below reconciles adjusted EBITDA to free cash flow.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Thousands) Adjusted EBITDA $ 360,113

$ 943,158

$ 1,638,320

$ 1,870,295 (Deduct) add:













Interest expense (39,883)

(65,985)

(86,429)

(133,887) Non-cash interest expense (amortization) 3,445

3,173

6,859

6,573 Other operating expenses (13,394)

(7,120)

(33,056)

(23,467) Non-cash share-based compensation expense 12,057

14,088

23,333

21,558 Current income tax benefit (expense) 9,112

647

9,084

(7,213) Distribution of earnings from equity method investment 11,160

10,850

16,616

13,640 Amortization and other (1,824)

17,503

3,151

57,327 Adjusted operating cash flow $ 340,786

$ 916,314

$ 1,577,878

$ 1,804,826 Less: Capital expenditures (473,246)

(376,267)

(942,151)

(686,400) Add: Capital expenditures attributable to noncontrolling interest 3,171

2,581

8,549

4,435 Free cash flow $ (129,289)

$ 542,628

$ 644,276

$ 1,122,861

Reconciliation of Last Twelve Months (LTM) Adjusted EBITDA

The table below reconciles adjusted EBITDA with net income (loss), the most comparable financial measure as calculated in accordance with GAAP, as reported in the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Operations to be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as reported in the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Operations included in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022 and as derived from the Statements of Consolidated Operations included as an exhibit to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on February 15, 2023.



Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

LTM Q2 2023

(Thousands) Net (loss) income $ (66,866)

$ 1,219,233

$ 1,713,839

$ 687,462

$ 3,553,668 Add (deduct):

















Interest expense, net 39,883

46,546

55,630

60,138

202,197 Income tax (benefit) expense (11,818)

356,646

558,977

152,206

1,056,011 Depreciation and depletion 395,684

387,685

396,026

418,695

1,598,090 (Gain) loss on sale/exchange of long-lived assets (225)

16,528

(5,991)

(265)

10,047 Impairment of contract asset —

—

29,250

—

29,250 Impairment and expiration of leases 5,325

10,546

79,070

20,497

115,438 (Gain) loss on derivatives (164,386)

(824,852)

(907,096)

1,627,296

(269,038) Net cash settlements received (paid) on derivatives 212,247

157,000

(1,254,700)

(2,033,727)

(2,919,180) Premiums (paid) received for derivatives that settled during the period (67,495)

(99,417)

3,731

894

(162,287) Other operating expenses 13,394

19,662

18,379

15,485

66,920 Income from investments (1,092)

(4,764)

(9,400)

(2,877)

(18,133) Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment 5,462

(6,606)

944

27,814

27,614 Adjusted EBITDA $ 360,113

$ 1,278,207

$ 678,659

$ 973,618

$ 3,290,597

Adjusted Operating Revenues

Adjusted operating revenues is defined as total operating revenues, less the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and net marketing services and other revenues. Adjusted operating revenues (also referred to as total natural gas and liquids sales, including cash settled derivatives) is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management to evaluate period-over-period earnings trends. The Company's management believes that this measure provides useful information to external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies. Management uses adjusted operating revenues to evaluate earnings trends because the measure reflects only the impact of settled derivative contracts; thus, the measure excludes the often-volatile revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement. The measure also excludes net marketing services and other revenues because it is unrelated to the revenue for the Company's natural gas and liquids production. Adjusted operating revenues should not be considered as an alternative to total operating revenues presented in accordance with GAAP.

The table below reconciles adjusted operating revenues to total operating revenues, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as reported in the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Operations to be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Thousands, unless otherwise noted) Total operating revenues $ 1,018,751

$ 2,527,508

$ 3,679,822

$ 1,948,398 (Deduct) add:













(Gain) loss on derivatives (164,386)

845,095

(989,238)

3,922,732 Net cash settlements received (paid) on derivatives 212,247

(1,753,732)

369,247

(2,639,271) Premiums (paid) received for derivatives that settled during the period (67,495)

251

(166,912)

(32,212) Net marketing services and other (6,040)

(7,392)

(11,901)

(19,295) Adjusted operating revenues $ 993,077

$ 1,611,730

$ 2,881,018

$ 3,180,352















Total sales volume (MMcfe) 470,839

501,517

929,644

993,792 Average realized price ($/Mcfe) $ 2.11

$ 3.21

$ 3.10

$ 3.20

Net Debt, Leverage and Last Twelve Months (LTM) Leverage

Net debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Total debt includes the Company's current portion of debt, credit facility borrowings, senior notes and note payable to EQM Midstream Partners, LP. Leverage is defined as net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure defined above). Last twelve months leverage is defined as net debt divided by LTM adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure defined above). Net debt is a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management to evaluate leverage since the Company could choose to use its cash and cash equivalents to retire debt. The Company's management believes that this measure provides useful information to external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies. Net debt should not be considered as an alternative to total debt presented in accordance with GAAP.

The table below reconciles net debt with total debt, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as derived from the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets to be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.



June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

(Thousands) Current portion of debt (a) $ 413,917

$ 422,632 Senior notes 4,172,232

5,167,849 Note payable to EQM Midstream Partners, LP 85,404

88,484 Total debt 4,671,553

5,678,965 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 1,215,492

1,458,644 Net debt $ 3,456,061

$ 4,220,321





(a) Pursuant to the terms of the Company's convertible senior notes indenture, a sale price condition for conversion of the convertible notes was satisfied as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, and, accordingly, holders of convertible notes may convert any of their convertible notes, at their option, at any time during the subsequent quarter, subject to all terms and conditions set forth in the convertible notes indenture. Therefore, as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the net carrying value of the Company's convertible notes was included in current portion of debt in the Consolidated Balance Sheets. See the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 for further discussion.

The Company has not provided a reconciliation of projected net debt to projected total debt, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company is unable to project total debt for any future period because total debt is dependent on the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that may not relate to the periods in which the operating activities occurred. The Company is unable to project these timing differences with any reasonable degree of accuracy and therefore cannot reasonably determine the timing and payment of credit facility borrowings or other components of total debt without unreasonable effort. Furthermore, the Company does not provide guidance with respect to its average realized price, among other items that impact reconciling items between certain of the projected total debt and projected net debt, as applicable. Natural gas prices are volatile and out of the Company's control, and the timing of transactions and the distinction between cash on hand as compared to credit facility borrowings are too difficult to accurately predict. Therefore, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of projected net debt to projected total debt, without unreasonable effort.

Investor Contact:

Cameron Horwitz

Managing Director, Investor Relations & Strategy

412.395.2555

[email protected]

About EQT Corporation

EQT Corporation is a leading independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. We are dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for our stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. We have a longstanding commitment to the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of our overall environmental footprint. Our values are evident in the way we operate and in how we interact each day – trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all we do.

EQT Management speaks to investors from time to time and the analyst presentation for these discussions, which is updated periodically, is available via EQT's investor relations website at https://ir.eqt.com.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts are forward-looking. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this news release specifically include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and growth and anticipated financial and operational performance of EQT Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively, the Company), including guidance regarding the Company's strategy to develop its reserves; drilling plans and programs (including the number and type of drilling rigs and the number of frac crews to be utilized by the Company, the projected amount of wells to be turned-in-line and the timing thereof); projected natural gas prices, basis and average differential; the impact of commodity prices on the Company's business; total resource potential; projected production and sales volume and growth rates; projected well costs and unit costs; the Company's ability to successfully implement and execute its operational, organizational, technological and environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, including the Company's emissions reduction goals, and the Company's ability to achieve the anticipated results of such initiatives; potential or pending acquisition transactions, including the pending Acquisition, and the projected timing of the closing of the Acquisition; the amount and timing of any redemptions, repayments or repurchases of the Company's common stock, outstanding debt securities or other debt instruments; the Company's ability to reduce its debt and the timing of such reductions, if any; projected dividends, if any; projected free cash flow, adjusted operating cash flow, and adjusted EBITDA; liquidity and financing requirements, including funding sources and availability; the Company's ability to maintain or improve its credit ratings, leverage levels and financial profile, and the timing of achieving such improvements, if at all; the Company's hedging strategy and projected margin posting obligations; the Company's tax position and projected effective tax rate; and the expected impact of changes in laws.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions about future events, taking into account all information currently known by the Company. While the Company considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, volatility of commodity prices; the costs and results of drilling and operations; uncertainties about estimates of reserves, identification of drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future; the assumptions underlying production forecasts; the quality of technical data; the Company's ability to appropriately allocate capital and other resources among its strategic opportunities; access to and cost of capital, including as a result of rising interest rates and other economic uncertainties; the Company's hedging and other financial contracts; inherent hazards and risks normally incidental to drilling for, producing, transporting and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil; cyber security risks and acts of sabotage; availability and cost of drilling rigs, completion services, equipment, supplies, personnel, oilfield services and sand and water required to execute the Company's exploration and development plans, including as a result of inflationary pressures; risks associated with operating primarily in the Appalachian Basin and obtaining a substantial amount of the Company's midstream services from Equitrans Midstream Corporation; the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereof; government regulation or action, including regulations pertaining to methane and other greenhouse gas emissions; negative public perception of the fossil fuels industry; increased consumer demand for alternatives to natural gas; environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change; and disruptions to the Company's business due to acquisitions and other significant transactions, including the pending Acquisition. These and other risks are described under Item 1A, "Risk Factors," and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the Company may be subject to currently unforeseen risks that may have a materially adverse impact on it.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

EQT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES STATEMENTS OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Thousands, except per share amounts) Operating revenues:













Sales of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil $ 848,325

$ 3,365,211

$ 2,678,683

$ 5,851,835 Gain (loss) on derivatives 164,386

(845,095)

989,238

(3,922,732) Net marketing services and other 6,040

7,392

11,901

19,295 Total operating revenues 1,018,751

2,527,508

3,679,822

1,948,398 Operating expenses:













Transportation and processing 523,162

539,704

1,038,146

1,055,808 Production 55,038

82,556

102,978

153,568 Exploration 1,203

1,741

2,155

2,513 Selling, general and administrative 60,163

59,276

112,057

128,372 Depreciation and depletion 395,684

429,143

783,369

851,241 (Gain) loss on sale/exchange of long-lived assets (225)

(981)

16,303

(2,190) Impairment of contract asset —

—

—

184,945 Impairment and expiration of leases 5,325

47,048

15,871

77,039 Other operating expenses 13,394

7,120

33,056

23,467 Total operating expenses 1,053,744

1,165,607

2,103,935

2,474,763 Operating (loss) income (34,993)

1,361,901

1,575,887

(526,365) (Income) loss from investments (1,092)

(3,577)

(5,856)

17,208 Dividend and other income (562)

(7,313)

(737)

(10,909) Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment 5,462

104,348

(1,144)

111,271 Interest expense, net 39,883

65,985

86,429

133,887 (Loss) income before income taxes (78,684)

1,202,458

1,497,195

(777,822) Income tax (benefit) expense (11,818)

308,234

344,828

(157,463) Net (loss) income (66,866)

894,224

1,152,367

(620,359) Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (240)

2,863

445

4,328 Net (loss) income attributable to EQT Corporation $ (66,626)

$ 891,361

$ 1,151,922

$ (624,687)















(Loss) income per share of common stock attributable to EQT Corporation: Basic:













Weighted average common stock outstanding 361,982

369,866

361,721

372,023 Net (loss) income attributable to EQT Corporation $ (0.18)

$ 2.41

$ 3.18

$ (1.68) Diluted:













Weighted average common stock outstanding 361,982

407,303

393,435

372,023 Net (loss) income attributable to EQT Corporation $ (0.18)

$ 2.19

$ 2.94

$ (1.68)

EQT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES PRICE RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Thousands, unless otherwise noted) NATURAL GAS













Sales volume (MMcf) 449,658

476,723

883,055

942,859 NYMEX price ($/MMBtu) $ 2.10

$ 7.16

$ 2.76

$ 6.05 Btu uplift 0.10

0.38

0.14

0.31 Natural gas price ($/Mcf) $ 2.20

$ 7.54

$ 2.90

$ 6.36















Basis ($/Mcf) (a) $ (0.50)

$ (0.88)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.56) Cash settled basis swaps ($/Mcf) (0.20)

0.01

(0.18)

(0.10) Average differential, including cash settled basis swaps ($/Mcf) $ (0.70)

$ (0.87)

$ (0.28)

$ (0.66) Average adjusted price ($/Mcf) $ 1.50

$ 6.67

$ 2.62

$ 5.70 Cash settled derivatives ($/Mcf) 0.53

(3.66)

0.42

(2.71) Average natural gas price, including cash settled derivatives ($/Mcf) $ 2.03

$ 3.01

$ 3.04

$ 2.99 Natural gas sales, including cash settled derivatives $ 912,966

$ 1,433,018

$ 2,688,101

$ 2,816,214















LIQUIDS













NGLs, excluding ethane:













Sales volume (MMcfe) (b) 11,679

14,568

25,176

29,202 Sales volume (Mbbl) 1,946

2,428

4,196

4,867 NGLs price ($/Bbl) $ 31.28

$ 58.48

$ 35.29

$ 61.27 Cash settled derivatives ($/Bbl) (1.21)

(4.67)

(1.83)

(4.76) Average NGLs price, including cash settled derivatives ($/Bbl) $ 30.07

$ 53.81

$ 33.46

$ 56.51 NGLs sales, including cash settled derivatives $ 58,533

$ 130,641

$ 140,389

$ 275,022 Ethane:













Sales volume (MMcfe) (b) 7,743

8,768

17,670

18,607 Sales volume (Mbbl) 1,291

1,461

2,945

3,101 Ethane price ($/Bbl) $ 5.43

$ 17.70

$ 6.34

$ 13.92 Ethane sales $ 7,008

$ 25,865

$ 18,660

$ 43,154 Oil:













Sales volume (MMcfe) (b) 1,759

1,458

3,743

3,124 Sales volume (Mbbl) 293

243

624

521 Oil price ($/Bbl) $ 49.71

$ 91.38

$ 54.30

$ 88.27 Oil sales $ 14,570

$ 22,206

$ 33,868

$ 45,962















Total liquids sales volume (MMcfe) (b) 21,181

24,794

46,589

50,933 Total liquids sales volume (Mbbl) 3,530

4,132

7,765

8,489 Total liquids sales $ 80,111

$ 178,712

$ 192,917

$ 364,138















TOTAL













Total natural gas and liquids sales, including cash settled derivatives (c) $ 993,077

$ 1,611,730

$ 2,881,018

$ 3,180,352 Total sales volume (MMcfe) 470,839

501,517

929,644

993,792 Average realized price ($/Mcfe) $ 2.11

$ 3.21

$ 3.10

$ 3.20





(a) Basis represents the difference between the ultimate sales price for natural gas, including the effects of delivered price benefit or deficit associated with the Company's firm transportation agreements, and the NYMEX natural gas price. (b) NGLs, ethane and oil were converted to Mcfe at a rate of six Mcfe per barrel. (c) Also referred to in this report as adjusted operating revenues, a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure.

