EQT to sell majority stake in real estate platform idealista in EUR 2.9 billion transaction

EQT, which acquired idealista in 2020 at a EUR 1.3 billion valuation, will retain an 18 percent stake

valuation, will retain an 18 percent stake Cinven will acquire 70 percent of idealista; funds advised by Apax and Oakley will sell their shareholdings

Jesus Encinar, founder and Chairman of idealista, will also retain his stake and continue to lead the Company alongside the management team

STOCKHOLM, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to share that the EQT IX fund ("EQT") has sold its majority stake in idealista (the "Company"). The transaction values idealista, which is the leading real estate platform in Spain, Italy, and Portugal, at EUR 2.9 billion. Cinven has signed an agreement to acquire a 70% stake in the Company. EQT originally acquired idealista in 2020 in a deal that valued the firm at EUR 1.3 billion and will retain an 18 percent share in the Company following the transaction.

Bert Janssens, Partner and Head of the Private Equity Europe advisory team, said: "Over the past four years idealista has entrenched its leading position in the Spanish and Portuguese market and strengthened its presence in Italy, all while implementing new digital and sustainability initiatives that create a foundation for further growth. We believe strongly in idealista's future potential and are excited to remain invested."

Jesus Encinar, founder and Chairman of idealista, will continue to lead the Company alongside the existing team, added: "This is excellent news for idealista and our team. We're pleased that EQT will remain a minority shareholder and look forward to continuing our successful partnership for the coming years."

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approval.

