EQTY Lab Brings Open Source AI Integrity Framework to Hugging Face Community with Industry-First Native Hedera Blockchain Integration

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Economic Forum Annual Meeting - In a groundbreaking move towards AI integrity, EQTY Lab , a leading responsible AI company, proudly announces the release of ClimateGPT on the Hugging Face community AI platform. This integration empowers the global community of developers with a robust AI integrity fabric that authenticates, secures, and governs responsible AI models, seamlessly integrated with the Hedera public ledger.

ClimateGPT is powered by Erasmus.AI and trained with Apptek, is an ensemble of task-specific AI models, designed to bring trust and transparency to the pressing challenges of accurate and authenticated climate data. The solution is available in over 20 languages and includes a groundbreaking 7-billion parameter foundational model with over 300 billion climate-specific tokens, trained and hosted entirely on renewable energy.

By leveraging the capabilities of EQTY Lab's platform, developers can now access and utilize ClimateGPT to generate innovative solutions that contribute to a more sustainable future. The integration with Hedera, a trusted and secure public blockchain, ensures the highest standards of data integrity. This integration also ensures the sustainability of the project, as an environmental impact study by UCL has proven Hedera to be the most sustainable network.

"Open source AI is vital to creating transparent, safe, and inclusive AI solutions. As we release ClimateGPT, we're excited to see how contributions from the vibrant Hugging Face developer community align with our efforts to accelerate open science and open climate research using AI," said Ariana Fowler, Head of Research, EQTY Lab. "Integrating with Hedera ensures that the data and compute used to evolve ClimateGPT, remains accountable and verifiable, reinforcing our commitment to responsible AI development."

This announcement comes at a pivotal moment during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, where industry leaders convene to discuss global challenges and collaborative solutions. EQTY Lab's commitment to providing a responsible AI integrity framework aligns with the meeting's theme of rebuilding trust. The announcement was made at the Hedera session, " Using Blockchain to Govern Innovation: From AI to the Future of Money ."

"ClimateGPT's integration with EQTY Lab's responsible AI tooling will enable the AI community to have the tracking of provenance and building of trust that it definitely needs," said Dr. Leemon Baird, co-founder of Hedera. "The integration with Hedera underscores the importance of transparency and trust in the AI development process, and is a great illustration of how technological advancements can be responsible and have a positive impact."

About EQTY Lab

EQTY Lab builds responsible and trusted AI innovations through transparent and accountable tools. Their flagship product is the AI Integrity Suite, an applied cryptographic fabric that enables equitable governance of AI data objects and algorithms. Use cases for EQTY span multiple generative AI and ML applications across industries in the public sector, life sciences, and media.

About Erasmus.AI

Erasmus.AI is a pioneer in breakthrough AI solutions and the originator of the field of AI-assisted scenario planning in partnership with the Digital Thinking Network. For over two decades, Erasmus.AI has provided world leaders and the Fortune 1000, AI solutions based planetary scale datasets and pipelines connecting 40 NLP Engines, for entity extraction at web scale with instant curation across billions of documents. Erasmus.AI provides unique breakthrough insights to track climate change and drive climate intelligence as it happens.

About AppTek

AppTek is a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies for large language models (LLMs), automatic speech recognition (ASR), neural machine translation (NMT), natural language processing/understanding (NLP/U) and text-to-speech (TTS) technologies.

By combining cutting-edge AI research with meaningful and transformative real-world applications, AppTek's world-class scientists deliver industry-leading solutions for organizations across a breadth of markets including call centers, enterprise, public sector, media and entertainment.

