Equal Opportunity Schools Makes a Splash at 2024 National Conference on Education

Complimentary Headshots, Exclusive VIP Events, Special Memorabilia and New Resources

SEATTLE, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equal Opportunity Schools (EOS) is helping to lead student-centered, equity-focused education at the 2024 National Conference on Education this February 15-17 and will be featured as an innovative school solution provider at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.

AASA's National Conference on Education is the place where superintendents gather to create a better future for students and communities. This year's conference is gearing up to provide tools to education leaders to create positive changes in their district.

"The National Conference on Education is where true system change begins – it is here the seeds of change are planted among decision-makers responsible for educating the next generation," said Dr. Sasha Rabkin, EOS President. He adds, "With so many of our partners and prominent district leaders attending the show, we expect to have very productive conversations that drive culture change and impact for students, schools, districts, and the educational system writ large."

EOS will be featuring its Action for Equity district partnership model and highlighting Student Insight Cards™ based on a proprietary 43-point diagnostic which has produced meaningful connections with over 2 million students.

Administrators and superintendents are encouraged to come visit Booth 324 to receive a professional headshot as recognition for the work they do to shine a light on student success. Reserve a spot at eoschools.org/aasa.

EOS team members will be onsite to discuss industry-leading data, tools, and hands-on professional development to unlock student potential. Each visitor to Booth 324 will receive a custom friendship bracelet made famous by Taylor Swift fans around the globe. As a sign of unity with other educators in attendance, beaded messages will be aligned to the work carrying the mantras of "EQUAL," OPPORTUNITY," and "EQUAL OPPORTUNITY." Not a bracelet person? EOS will offer many other giveaways to bring the message back to your home district, along with information about 100 matching grants to implement a collaboration with EOS in key markets. Current EOS partner district representatives are invited to stop by the booth to receive a special welcome gift. EOS is also hosting VIP events after hours to get to know new district leaders. Ask an EOS representative for more details.

The National Conference on Education is produced by AASA, The School Superintendents Association. AASA is the professional organization to more than 13,000 educational leaders and is committed to advocating for equitable access for all students to the highest quality public education and developing and supporting school system leaders.

This conference highlights a month of activities and recognition for EOS including road show events in Montgomery County, MD (2/22), Crete, IL (3/6), and Guilford County, NC (3/19) along with the following special EOS features in honor of Black History Month:

For more information about how to create access and opportunity to advanced classes for all students, visit eoschools.org or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Tomika Anderson

646-387-1865

[email protected]

SOURCE Equal Opportunity Schools