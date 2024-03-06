Tierney Kraft Assumes Role as Vice President of Partnership Development at EOS

SEATTLE, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS proudly announces the appointment of Tierney Kraft as its new Vice President of Partnership Development. Leveraging her extensive background in leading equity-focused sales strategy and teams, Tierney is poised to drive transformative growth for EOS to reach more students excelling in advanced coursework.

Tierney Kraft Headshot

Prior to joining EOS, Tierney held key positions at College Board, Kaplan, and C2 Education, showcasing her ability to achieve ambitious goals, lead successful product launches, and drive expansion efforts. Her decade-long tenure at The College Board included the launch of Official SAT Practice on Khan Academy, impacting over 10 million students and earning her a Women's Impact Network award for strong leadership.

A graduate of Wake Forest University with a business degree, Tierney is not only a seasoned professional but also the founder of DESK, a tutoring nonprofit dedicated to Discovering Education through Student Knowledge. Beyond her professional achievements, Tierney is an avid yogi, Peloton enthusiast, and a devoted mother of twin boys, Connor and Andrew. She lives in the NYC area with her husband, Ray, and spends a lot of time near the beach in Cape May, NJ.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tierney Kraft to the EOS family as our Vice President of Partnership Development. Her proven track record in working with school districts and building meaningful connections aligns perfectly with our vision for growth. Tierney's strategic mindset and dedication to excellence make her an invaluable addition to our team," said EOS CEO, Eddie Lincoln.

As Vice President of Partnership Development, Tierney will lead EOS in forging strategic partnerships with districts and expanding its presence in the K12 market. Her role will play a crucial part in realizing EOS's vision for continued success and innovation.

Join us in extending a warm welcome to Tierney Kraft as she embarks on this exciting journey with EOS.

Equal Opportunity Schools is a national nonprofit organization serving school districts of all sizes. Its aim is to increase educator capacity to better resource underserved and underrepresented students and close opportunity gaps in advanced courses. It provides tools such as its proprietary school-specific data portal, beginning and end-of-year student/staff surveys, Student Insight Cards, on-site support and guidance, and best practices from more than 800 schools in 250+ districts across 35 states to make improved access to rigorous courses a district priority.

