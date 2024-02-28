Equal Opportunity Schools Teams up with Intentional Futures to Release Game-Changing, Mission-Driven AI Use Case Rubric

Co-created by EOS, the rubric is a comprehensive framework designed to assess the ethical, social and mission alignment of artificial intelligence (AI) applications in the educational sector and beyond

SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equal Opportunity Schools (EOS), a leading education-focused nonprofit organization, is thrilled to announce its strategic collaboration with Intentional Futures, a renowned design and innovation consultancy, to launch the groundbreaking Mission-Driven AI Use Case Rubric .

The Mission-Driven AI Use Case Rubric is a comprehensive framework designed specifically for nonprofits, educational institutions and edtech companies seeking to harness AI's potential to drive long-lasting impact. It is a user-friendly tool with which organizations can align different AI use cases with their unique ethical, social, and mission-oriented goals, using a set of predefined criteria.

As AI technologies continue to play an increasingly prominent role in shaping educational experiences, it is essential to ensure that these tools adhere to principles of equity, inclusivity, and positive social impact. This rubric equips organizations with the ability to integrate and scale AI into their work while holding these considerations at the core.

Equal Opportunity Schools recognizes the importance of leveraging AI in education without perpetuating existing disparities, as we have long sought to incorporate emerging technologies in our work to close race and income enrollment gaps in advanced pathways like Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and dual enrollment programs.

"Student potential is a multi-faceted, dynamic and complex concept," EOS President Sasha Rabkin says about the pivotal partnership and tool. "Our project with Intentional Futures (iF) demonstrates what is possible for both our organization and the field. iF has helped us clarify our value proposition, dream big and develop a set of concrete solutions, rubrics and prototypes that will transform our use of AI and allow us to scale more rapidly and with greater dexterity."

The education team at Intentional Futures, renowned for their expertise in designing human-centered solutions and guiding organizations towards responsible innovation, shared this about their team's critical role in developing the rubric.

"As generative AI continues to develop and be implemented in education, mission-driven organizations and schools must intentionally consider if these technologies align with their values and meaningfully serve students, teachers, and staff. The rubric we created with EOS gives education-serving organizations a tangible tool that allows them to pause and critically reflect on the impact of potential use cases of AI."

Key features of the Mission-Driven AI Use Case Rubric include:

Ethical Considerations: Assessing the impact of AI use cases on student privacy, data security, and potential biases

Inclusivity: Evaluating how AI applications support diverse student populations and contribute to closing opportunity gaps

Mission Alignment: Ensuring that AI technologies align with the core mission and values of educational institutions

Transparency: Assessing the clarity and openness of AI systems in terms of decision-making processes and outcomes

About Equal Opportunity Schools:

Equal Opportunity Schools is a national nonprofit organization serving school districts of all sizes. Its aim is to increase educator capacity to better resource underserved and underrepresented students and close opportunity gaps in advanced courses. It provides tools such as its proprietary school-specific data portal, beginning and end-of-year student/staff surveys, Student Insight Cards, on-site support and guidance, and best practices from more than 800 schools in 250+ districts across 35 states to make improved access to rigorous courses a district priority.

About Intentional Futures:

Intentional Futures is a design and innovation consultancy that collaborates with organizations to create meaningful and sustainable impact. With expertise in human-centered design, strategy, and technology, Intentional Futures helps clients navigate complex challenges and implement responsible and inclusive solutions.

