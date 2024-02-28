Equal Opportunity Schools Teams up with Intentional Futures to Release Game-Changing, Mission-Driven AI Use Case Rubric

News provided by

Equal Opportunity Schools

28 Feb, 2024, 08:23 ET

Co-created by EOS, the rubric is a comprehensive framework designed to assess the ethical, social and mission alignment of artificial intelligence (AI) applications in the educational sector and beyond

SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equal Opportunity Schools (EOS), a leading education-focused nonprofit organization, is thrilled to announce its strategic collaboration with Intentional Futures, a renowned design and innovation consultancy, to launch the groundbreaking Mission-Driven AI Use Case Rubric.

Continue Reading
Intentional Futures
Intentional Futures

The Mission-Driven AI Use Case Rubric is a comprehensive framework designed specifically for nonprofits, educational institutions and edtech companies seeking to harness AI's potential to drive long-lasting impact. It is a user-friendly tool with which organizations can align different AI use cases with their unique ethical, social, and mission-oriented goals, using a set of predefined criteria.

As AI technologies continue to play an increasingly prominent role in shaping educational experiences, it is essential to ensure that these tools adhere to principles of equity, inclusivity, and positive social impact. This rubric equips organizations with the ability to integrate and scale AI into their work while holding these considerations at the core.

Equal Opportunity Schools recognizes the importance of leveraging AI in education without perpetuating existing disparities, as we have long sought to incorporate emerging technologies in our work to close race and income enrollment gaps in advanced pathways like Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and dual enrollment programs.

"Student potential is a multi-faceted, dynamic and complex concept," EOS President Sasha Rabkin says about the pivotal partnership and tool. "Our project with Intentional Futures (iF) demonstrates what is possible for both our organization and the field. iF has helped us clarify our value proposition, dream big and develop a set of concrete solutions, rubrics and prototypes that will transform our use of AI and allow us to scale more rapidly and with greater dexterity." 

The education team at Intentional Futures, renowned for their expertise in designing human-centered solutions and guiding organizations towards responsible innovation, shared this about their team's critical role in developing the rubric.

"As generative AI continues to develop and be implemented in education, mission-driven organizations and schools must intentionally consider if these technologies align with their values and meaningfully serve students, teachers, and staff. The rubric we created with EOS gives education-serving organizations a tangible tool that allows them to pause and critically reflect on the impact of potential use cases of AI."

Key features of the Mission-Driven AI Use Case Rubric include:

  • Ethical Considerations: Assessing the impact of AI use cases on student privacy, data security, and potential biases
  • Inclusivity: Evaluating how AI applications support diverse student populations and contribute to closing opportunity gaps
  • Mission Alignment: Ensuring that AI technologies align with the core mission and values of educational institutions
  • Transparency: Assessing the clarity and openness of AI systems in terms of decision-making processes and outcomes

For more information about the Mission-Driven AI Use Case Rubric and the partnership between Equal Opportunity Schools and Intentional Futures, please visit www.eoschools.org or follow EOS on LinkedIn.

About Equal Opportunity Schools:

Equal Opportunity Schools is a national nonprofit organization serving school districts of all sizes. Its aim is to increase educator capacity to better resource underserved and underrepresented students and close opportunity gaps in advanced courses. It provides tools such as its proprietary school-specific data portal, beginning and end-of-year student/staff surveys, Student Insight Cards, on-site support and guidance, and best practices from more than 800 schools in 250+ districts across 35 states to make improved access to rigorous courses a district priority. 

About Intentional Futures:

Intentional Futures is a design and innovation consultancy that collaborates with organizations to create meaningful and sustainable impact. With expertise in human-centered design, strategy, and technology, Intentional Futures helps clients navigate complex challenges and implement responsible and inclusive solutions.

Contact:
Tomika Anderson
646-387-1865

SOURCE Equal Opportunity Schools

Also from this source

Equal Opportunity School's Dr. Erin Bogan Appears on WPIX Morning News in New York City to Discuss Psychological Safety in Schools

Equal Opportunity School's Dr. Erin Bogan Appears on WPIX Morning News in New York City to Discuss Psychological Safety in Schools

Equal Opportunity Schools' Director of Impact and Research Dr. Erin Bogan appeared on the WPIX Morning News Show in New York City Monday, February...
Equal Opportunity Schools Makes a Splash at 2024 National Conference on Education

Equal Opportunity Schools Makes a Splash at 2024 National Conference on Education

Equal Opportunity Schools (EOS) is helping to lead student-centered, equity-focused education at the 2024 National Conference on Education this...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.