Equality Health Adds Dr. Cheryl Rucker-Whitaker to Board of Directors

PHOENIX, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equality Health, a whole-health delivery system focused on transforming value-based care delivery with population specific programs that improve access to quality care, announced today that Dr. Cheryl Rucker-Whitaker, an accomplished physician executive and transformational entrepreneur, has joined the company's Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Rucker-Whitaker as the newest member of our Board," said Hugh Lytle, Chairman and CEO of Equality Health. "As a widely recognized expert in the Medicaid and Medicare regulatory environment, she brings a unique combination of clinical knowledge and extensive business experience to our Board. Dr. Rucker-Whitaker's success with developing programs and technology platforms focused on improving health equity will be invaluable to Equality Health as we continue to see increased demand for solutions that deliver value-based care and address health disparities."

Dr. Rucker-Whitaker has spent the past two decades working to eliminate health disparities by creating and implementing solutions that help close the health disparities gap. In 2013, she was a co-founder of Chicago-based NextLevel Health Partners, an African American-owned Medicaid managed care organization. As board chair and CEO of the company, Dr. Rucker-Whitaker grew NextLevel Health to $300 million in annual revenue and more than 150 employees by 2020.

In addition to co-founding and leading a managed care company, Dr. Rucker-Whitaker is a member of the Hyde Park Angels venture fund and an investor in several companies. She is also president and chair of the Institute of Medicine Chicago Board of Governors and chair of the Illinois Medicaid Advisory Committee.

"Dr. Rucker-Whitaker brings an exciting blend of executive, entrepreneurial, and healthcare policy expertise that Equality Health will be able to draw upon to continue to scale and expand its business model," said Robbert Vorhoff, Managing Director and Global Head of Healthcare at General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm and investor in Equality Health. "Her widely-recognized reputation as a physician with deep Medicaid knowledge will further Equality Health's aim to help underserved communities."

Dr. Rucker-Whitaker is practiced in population health management and data analytics with diverse populations, as well as technology platform development. She has expertise in community-based engagement, care, and coordination, deploying culturally competent solutions for diverse populations, and using that knowledge to guide and grow responsive companies.

"I am extremely excited to join Equality Health's Board of Directors," Dr. Rucker-Whitaker said. "The company is deeply committed to improving access to quality healthcare across populations. This is an ideal opportunity to work with a company whose vision for healthcare aligns with my own. I'm looking forward to getting started."

Dr. Rucker-Whitaker received her bachelor's degree in biology from Emory University, a Doctor of Medicine degree from Washington University School of Medicine, and a Master of Public Health degree from the Harvard School of Public Health.

About Equality Health

Equality Health, LLC is a Phoenix-based whole-health delivery system focused on transforming value-based care delivery with population specific programs that improve access, quality, and member trust. Through an integrated technology and services platform, culturally competent provider network and personalized care model, Equality Health helps managed care plans and health systems improve outcomes for diverse populations while simultaneously making the transition to risk-based accountability. For more information about Equality Health, visit www.equalityhealth.com or follow @EqualityHealth on Facebook, @EqualityHealth on Twitter, and @EqualityHealth on LinkedIn.

