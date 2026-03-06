Equality Health Appoints Ananya Banerjee as Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned value-based care executive to lead next phase of growth for Medicaid-first care enablement platform; Ben Wanamaker named Chairman of the Board

PHOENIX, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equality Health, a category-leading value-based care (VBC) enablement platform dedicated to improving health outcomes for underserved communities, today announced the appointment of Ananya Banerjee as Chief Executive Officer. Ben Wanamaker, who served as Interim CEO during the leadership transition, has been named Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the company and the industry. Equality Health now supports more than 8,200 primary care providers and over 800,000 Medicaid member lives across five states. Nationally, CMS has set a goal of transitioning 100% of Medicare beneficiaries into value-based care by 2030, while Medicaid programs face mounting pressure from redeterminations, state budget constraints, and evolving federal policy.

Banerjee brings deep expertise across payers and providers. She joins from Aledade, where as Chief Commercial Officer she led growth across Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and commercial lines. Previously, she led Strategy and Product at OptumHealth, drove UnitedHealthcare's re-entry into Individual Exchange markets, and served as Chief of Payor Partnerships at ChenMed. She currently serves on the board of SimplePractice.

"I've spent my career working to make value-based care a reality — not just a concept, but something that changes how patients experience healthcare," said Banerjee. "What drew me to Equality Health is that this team has already proven it can be done, in the communities where it matters most. I'm committed to ensuring every provider, payer and patient in our network feels the impact of what we're building."

"Ananya is the right leader to carry our vision forward," said Ruth Hafoka, Chief HR Officer of Equality Health. "Her experience scaling value-based care — combined with her genuine passion for the populations we serve — gives me tremendous confidence in where this company is headed."

"Ananya brings exactly the strategic vision and commercial experience meeting the needs of payers and providers innovating in value-based care needed for the next chapter of growth at Equality Health," said Ben Wanamaker, newly appointed Chairman of the Board. "As Chairman, I look forward to supporting her leadership and ensuring continuity for our partners and the communities we serve."

In 2026, Equality Health expects to manage over 800,000 lives across its network of providers in five states, spanning three lines of business including Medicaid and fee-for-service plans. For more about the Equality Health leadership team, visit the company website.

About Equality Health

Equality Health is simplifying value-based care, building the path to better health outcomes for those who need it most. Proudly established in Medicaid, the company is a dynamic value-based care enablement platform that empowers providers and health plans to focus their work on individuals and communities that need it most. By integrating data-driven technology through its proprietary CareEmpower® platform, skilled practice performance coaching, community-based care teams, and activity-based financial incentives, Equality Health facilitates the delivery of whole-person care without adding administrative burden to the practices it serves.

The company currently supports more than 8,200 primary care providers and over 800,000 member lives across Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Virginia.

For more information, visit equalityhealth.com or follow Equality Health on LinkedIn.

