Equality Health Appoints Lawrence Green as Tennessee Market President to Deliver "Medicaid First" Value-Based Care Model to the State

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equality Health, a national leader in value-based care, today announced the appointment of Lawrence Green to the role of Tennessee Market President. As a senior managed care executive with 30-plus years of experience at the nation's largest health systems, Green will leverage his expertise and lead the team to create strategic partnerships with health plans, independent primary care practices (PCPs) and local communities to expand Equality Health across the state with an initial focus in Nashville and the East and Middle Grand Divisions.

Equality Health equips participating independent PCPs with its proven value-based care platform -- including tools, technology and an activity-based financial model necessary to deliver enhanced services to vulnerable Medicaid members. Equality Health's care model, which aims to close care gaps, also augments care enablement with direct, community-based clinical services that extend the reach of PCPs into the places where the most clinically complex members live.

"We're thrilled to have Lawrence join our organization and our mission to bring Equality Health's proven value-based care (VBC) model and network to more and more people, especially those in underserved communities," said Hugh Lytle, founder and CEO of Equality Health.

"Lawrence is a seasoned managed care leader with a rich background in VBC, Clinically Integrated Networks (CIN), and Accountable Care Organizations (ACO) and before joining Equality Health, he led the largest super CIN in the Midwest and the 6th largest Track 1 ACO in the U.S. He has a superpower -- collaborative leadership -- and we look forward to his contributions to bring together the many stakeholder groups to deliver value-based healthcare and improve the health of Tennesseans."

Adept at leveraging data and technology to improve state-wide and regional health outcomes, Green is a results-oriented healthcare leader with a proven track record of consistently exceeding financial results while achieving superior performance in quality measures and patient experience. Before joining Equality Health, he served as Regional Vice President of Managed Care for Envision Healthcare, where he developed annual strategic growth plans to advance clinical priorities in the mid-Atlantic region and led the managed care integration of new joint ventures, affiliations, and medical groups. He has led managed healthcare initiatives at the largest health systems in the nation including at Ascension Health, Advocate Aurora Health, and HCA Healthcare.

Green holds a bachelor's degree in pre-law and a master's degree in business administration with a focus in finance and economics from Northern Illinois University, as well as a master's degree in public policy analysis from The University of Chicago. He will complete his doctorate degree in public policy from Northwestern University later this year.

