Equality Health Brings "Medicaid First" Value-Based Care Model to Louisiana

Value-Based Care Enabler Expands Services for Independent Primary Care Practices Supporting Diverse and Underserved Communities in New Orleans and Baton Rouge

PHOENIX, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equality Health, a national leader in value-based care, today announced its latest expansion into the state of Louisiana with an initial focus on the 17 counties surrounding Baton Rouge and New Orleans-Metairie. Equality Health will equip participating independent primary care practices (PCPs) with its proven platform -- including tools, technology and financial incentives necessary to deliver enhanced services to vulnerable Medicaid members. Equality Health's care model also augments care enablement with direct, community-based clinical services that extend the reach of primary care practice into the places where the most clinically complex members live and work.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health June 2023 online reporting, approximately 2 million -- 42 percent -- of Louisiana's residents are currently on Medicaid with a large contingent of women and children covered by the program.

"We're here to help make the transition to value-based care more effective – for both healthcare providers and payers," said Hugh Lytle, Equality Health founder and CEO. "Navigating the complexities of alternative payment models can be daunting – especially for those serving historically underserved populations, like Medicaid beneficiaries. By focusing on whole-person care, we can make a dramatic difference in the health of our communities."

In Louisiana and across the U.S., independent PCPs face unprecedented pressure from the compounding demands of traditional fee-for-service business models. While value-based models offer relief in concept, implementing alternative payment models at the practice level has been perceived at times as adding administrative burden rather than relieving it.

By partnering with Equality Health, PCPs can consolidate multiple value-based contracts from different payers into a single integrated technology platform, dramatically simplifying value-based workflows and lightening the administrative burden of outreach, scheduling, pre-visit care planning and supplemental data submissions. Further, Equality Health offers financial incentives for practices that successfully execute on identified value-based workflows.

Additional practice-facing benefits of joining the Equality Health Network include:

Dedicated Performance Practice Managers who deliver in-office training on Equality Health technology, workflows, incentive program and practice transformation initiatives;

Extended support from Equality Health community-based care teams led by Community Health Workers and Nurse Practitioners to support the practice's most complex members; and

Access to Equality Health's proprietary Cultural Care curriculum, which provides CME-eligible training for providers and practice staff on various factors most directly affecting whole-person care.

Louisiana-based independent PCPs interested in learning more about how they can help address these inequities, as well as the benefits of joining Equality Health's Network can visit this website. Health plans interested in more details about Equality Health's comprehensive value-based care model can learn more at the health plan resource page .

This latest expansion follows Equality Health's November 2022 entry into Tennessee and extending its community-based solution set offered to PCPs through its Equality Health at Home care program – an innovative initiative through which a culturally responsive team including community health workers, nurse practitioners, and chaplains deliver in-person and virtual care at home to patients facing complex medical issues and experiencing barriers to managing their health. In addition, the Equality Health Foundation will expand its reach of health and well-being services into Louisiana to address health disparities and advance health equity among diverse, underserved communities in the state.

About Equality Health

Equality Health is a technology-enabled primary care platform that leverages the proven capabilities of value-based payment models to transform healthcare for diverse and often marginalized populations. From predictive modeling to advanced care-tracking tools, utilizing Equality Health's proprietary software, participating PCPs can streamline value-based administration and stay one step ahead of a patient's journey. Equality Health's care model is Medicaid-first in design, partnering with over 3,500 PCPs and 700,000 lives across AZ, TX, TN and now LA. Equality Health partners with practices to close care gaps, optimize performance, increase compliance, and improve profitability. Members engage with holistic and personalized programs delivered through the lens of social and cultural needs. Equality Health is revolutionizing how care is delivered by establishing critical linkages with payers, providers, members, and community resources.

