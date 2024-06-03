Equality Health Chief Clinical Officer to Present at RISE Value-Based Care Summit

Michael Poku, MD, MBA, Participates on Panel: "Understanding the Value of Social Care"

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equality Health, a national leader in value-based care with its distinct Medicaid-first model, announced today that Michael Poku, MD, MBA, will speak at the Resource Initiative and Society for Education (RISE) Value-Based Care Summit, June 3-4 in Atlanta, serving on a three-member panel covering the important topic: "Understanding the Value of Social Care."

Dr. Poku's presentation will address ways providers can leverage the power of data-driven insights. He will specifically cover the five principles in using social determinants of health (SDOH) information to improve health equality. Top among the five principles – how analytics can keep data simple and actionable and ways to measure interventions and how to modify them holistically.

"I am thrilled to join my co-presenters at the RISE Value-Based Care Summit to share valuable real-world insights from our Medicaid-first care model that is enabling independent primary care providers (PCPs) serving historically marginalized, underserved communities to be successful in value-based care and close care gaps," said Dr. Poku. "We are teaming up with PCPs, payers, and communities through our initiatives to break down the barriers to health equity state-by-state, community-by-community, practice-by-practice and person-by-person."

Equality Health is helping transform the current state of healthcare by aligning, engaging, and empowering providers and health plans to focus their work on the members and communities that need it the most. By fusing technology, coaching, clinical expertise, activity-based payments, and a deep understanding of VBC, Equality Health improves whole person care.

The company's results are real: 11% reduction in ED use and five-star outcomes for patients navigating chronic diseases.

"Understanding the Value of Social Care" will take place on Monday, June 3, 2024, 1:20 p.m. ET, in the Triumph Room at the Signia by Hilton in Atlanta.

Dr. Poku is an accomplished healthcare executive with extensive experience in clinical leadership, medical informatics, and value-based care. Prior to serving as the Chief Clinical Officer for Equality Health, he was Senior Medical Director at Oak Street Health overseeing multiple clinical teams and driving innovative models of value-based care delivery, resulting in improved patient outcomes and increased operational efficiency. Learn more about Dr. Poku's background here.

About Equality Health

Equality Health is a technology-enabled primary care platform that leverages the proven capabilities of value-based payment models to transform healthcare for diverse and often marginalized populations. From predictive modeling to advanced care-tracking tools, utilizing Equality Health's proprietary software, participating PCPs can streamline value-based administration and stay one step ahead of a patient's journey. Equality Health's care model is Medicaid-first in design, partnering with over 3,200 PCPs and 700,000 lives across Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Virginia. Equality Health partners with practices to close care gaps, optimize performance, increase compliance, and improve profitability. Members engage with holistic and personalized programs delivered through the lens of social and cultural needs. Equality Health is revolutionizing how care is delivered through hyper-local resources at scale and establishing critical linkages with payers, providers, members, and community resources. For more information about Equality Health, visit equalityhealth.com or follow EqualityHealth on Facebook, @EqualityHealth on Twitter, and EqualityHealth on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Mardi Larson, Amendola Communications for Equality Health, [email protected]

SOURCE Equality Health