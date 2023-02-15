Equality Health Chief Medical Officer to Address State of the State Event in Arizona

Mark Stephan, M.D., to Share Equality Health's Unique Model Aimed at Driving Primary Care Providers' Success in Value Based Care

PHOENIX, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equality Health, a leading developer of high-performing value-based physician networks uniquely equipped to address the needs of diverse and historically underserved populations, announced today that its Chief Medical Officer, Mark Stephan, M.D., will speak at The Hertel Report's State of the State event, Feb. 17. This biannual forum gathers healthcare professionals from across Arizona to address crucial topics.

Dr. Stephan will share key details of Equality Health's unique network and successful business model aimed at driving the healthcare industry's shift from fee-for-service to value-based care (VBC) with its unique focus on independent primary care physicians (PCPs), Alternative Payment Model (APM) contracts, and the delivery of culturally competent, whole-person care.

Equality Health's approach improves patient experiences and health equity, while lowering overall cost of care and improving clinical outcomes across the state. Dr. Stephan will discuss the benefits independent PCPs gain by joining the Equality Health network as a result of effective partnerships with health plans, risk-based contracts and advancements along the APM continuum.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Stephan join our Winter 2023 State of the State event to share Equality Health's model of success with other healthcare professionals across Arizona," said Jim Hammond, CEO and publisher of The Hertel Report, the organizer of the biannual event. "It will be wonderful for this audience to learn more about Equality Health, especially its risk-bearing approach, preventive care success, and its training and support of culturally competent care delivery. The firm's success in Arizona is a best practices model to share, and to apply across the U.S. health system."

Equality Health started its value-based care network in Arizona and now operates in Texas and Tennessee with more than 3,200 providers, serving 700,000 people under 25 health plans. Its business model includes bearing 100% of the risk for value-based contracts with its PCPs, and is fueled by its next-generation Managed Services Organization, which efficiently administers the entire value-based contracting lifecycle across multiple payers, lines of business, and markets.

Recently, Equality Health representatives shared similar presentations: Hugh Lytle, CEO of Equality Health, was invited to speak at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco earlier this year; and Dr. Stephan was invited to present at the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) Leaders Conference in Boston last fall.

Equality Health, is a technology-enabled primary care platform that leverages the deep and proven capabilities in value-based payment models to transform healthcare for diverse and often marginalized populations. From predictive modeling to advanced care-tracking tools, utilizing Equality Health's proprietary software, participating PCPs can streamline value-based administration and stay one step ahead of a patient's journey. Equality Health's care model is Medicaid-first in design, partnering with over 3,200 PCPs and 700,000 lives across AZ, TX and TN. Equality Health partners with practices to close care gaps, optimize performance, increase compliance, and improve profitability. Members are engaged with holistic and personalized programs delivered through the lens social and cultural needs. By establishing critical linkages with payers, providers, members and community resources, Equality Health is revolutionizing how care is delivered.

