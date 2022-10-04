Equality Health Chief Medical Officer to Present at MGMA Leaders Conference

Mark Stephan, M.D. to address the value-based care delivery model, health plan partnership best practices, key questions to ask before entering an agreement, and the importance of culturally competent care

PHOENIX, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equality Health, a leading provider of value-based physician networks uniquely equipped to address the needs of diverse and historically underserved populations, announced today that Mark Stephan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will present "Shifting from Volume to Value to Transform Patient Care" at the MGMA Medical Practice Excellence: Leaders Conference in Boston, Oct. 9-12.

Dr. Stephan's presentation will show how a whole-health, value-based care delivery model empowers providers to deliver an improved patient experience, while lowering cost of care and improving clinical outcomes with an emphasis on health equity and culturally competent care. Additionally, he will share details on how independent physician practices can effectively partner with health plans to improve outcomes and support their advancement along the alternative payment model (APM) continuum, as well as discuss strategies and best practices to manage risk-based contracts in Medicare and Medicaid.

"Improving Health Equity and addressing SDoH barriers to care can feel overwhelming with an already full slate of strategic priorities for any practice, medical group, healthcare organization or system," said Dr. Stephan. "As physician practices move along the value-based continuum, it is increasingly important to focus on the barriers to health faced by many underserved and low-income populations. Health equity is not a one-size-fits-all initiative. There is no one definition for health equity and practices can define this and the role of value-based care for the communities and populations they serve and then weave this approach into their current care delivery model for optimal progress."

In his MGMA presentation, Dr. Stephan will cover preparing to enter a value-based care agreement, especially addressing the all-important questions like: What do you need to know before signing an agreement? What should you know about your community, your patient population, your own performance, and what health outcomes you think you can impact? And what are you looking for in a health plan partner?

"Shifting from Volume to Value to Transform Patient Care" will take place on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, 9:15 - 10:15 a.m. (ET), in room 153 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston.

In addition to practicing family medicine and obstetrics for nearly 20 years in underserved urban and rural settings, Dr. Stephan has extensive experience in the development, establishment and expansion of clinically integrated networks, care coordination, quality metrics, and practice performance optimization. He graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and trained in Family Medicine at Good Samaritan Hospital in Phoenix. He received his MBA from the Arizona State University W.P. Carey School of Business.

About Equality Health

Equality Health, LLC is a Phoenix-based whole-health delivery system focused on transforming value-based care delivery with population-specific programs that improve access, quality, and member trust. Through an integrated technology and services platform, culturally competent provider network and personalized care model, Equality Health helps managed care plans and health systems improve outcomes for diverse populations while simultaneously making the transition to risk-based accountability. For more information about Equality Health, visit www.equalityhealth.com or follow @EqualityHealth on Facebook, @EqualityHealth on Twitter, and @EqualityHealth on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Mardi Larson

Amendola Communications for Equality Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Equality Health