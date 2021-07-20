Equality Health Foundation Hosts First Lady and Second Gentleman at Phoenix COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

PHOENIX, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Equality Health Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to leveling the healthcare playing field in culturally diverse and underserved communities, recently hosted First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff at its COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Phoenix.

First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff visit a recent One Community Initiative Against COVID-19 testing and vaccination event at Isaac Middle School, hosted by the Equality Health Foundation. Pictured are (left to right): Second Gentleman Emhoff, Equality Health Medical Director Edmond Baker, M.D., Equality Health Founder and CEO Hugh Lytle, and First Lady Biden. Photo credit: Official White House Photo by Erin Scott.

At the event, Biden and Emhoff encouraged all eligible Arizonans to get vaccinated. While Phoenix was the last stop on a monthlong tour to promote the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines, the efforts to encourage communities to get vaccinated will continue. Currently, only 44% of Arizonans are fully vaccinated. The COVID-19 testing and vaccination event took place at Isaac Middle School, and was presented by Equality Health Foundation, HeroZona Foundation, and community partners.

The event was part of the One Community Initiative Against COVID-19, a program sponsored by the Arizona Department of Health Services and the City of Phoenix in partnership with Equality Health Foundation, HeroZona Foundation, diverse community stakeholders, and public-private partners, to ensure all Arizona residents disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 virus get prioritized access to the vaccine.

"We're thrilled that the work we're doing to help keep our communities healthy and safe was recognized by the First Lady and Second Gentleman," said Hugh Lytle, Founder and CEO of Equality Health. "In order to rapidly reach communitywide immunity and get on the road to public health, Arizona must ensure all individuals disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 virus get access to the vaccine. We're in this fight together."

"The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and it is critical that all eligible Americans obtain vaccinations as soon as they reasonably can," said Dr. Biden.

The One Community Initiative has conducted several vaccination and testing events in recent months to ensure underserved communities in Arizona are educated about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines. To date, nearly 40,000 individuals have been tested and over 6,500 vaccinated through Once Community Initiative efforts.

"Protecting our most vulnerable seniors, youth and families hardest hit by this deadly virus requires all of us across Arizona pulling together in the same direction," said Tomás León, President of Equality Health Foundation. "Our collective goal during this last mile is to break down hesitancy barriers and ensure fair and equitable access to lifesaving testing and vaccines, especially as the highly-contagious Delta variant spreads mainly among unvaccinated people."

About the Equality Health Foundation

The Equality Health Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing equal health for all and leveling the healthcare playing field in diverse, underserved communities. The Foundation works to expand access to care, accelerate health education, and eliminate healthcare inequalities so that everyone in the community has an opportunity to lead healthier and longer lives. For more information, visit equalityhealthfoundation.org or follow @EqualityHealthFoundation on Facebook, @EqualityHealthFoundation on Twitter, and @EqualityHealthFoundation on LinkedIn.

About Equality Health

Equality Health, LLC is a Phoenix-based whole-health delivery system focused on transforming value-based care delivery with population specific programs that improve access, quality, and member trust. Through an integrated technology and services platform, culturally competent provider network and personalized care model, Equality Health helps managed care plans and health systems improve outcomes for diverse populations while simultaneously making the transition to risk-based accountability. For more information about Equality Health, visit www.equalityhealth.com or follow @EqualityHealth on Facebook, @EqualityHealth on Twitter, and @EqualityHealth on LinkedIn.

