Equality Health's Texas Medical Director to Speak at Digital Health Engagement and Experience Summit in Houston

PHOENIX, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equality Health, a leader in value-based care, announced today that Sherri Onyiego, MD, PhD, Texas Medical Director for the company, is speaking on a panel at The Healthcare Innovation Company's (thINc) Digital Health Engagement and Experience Summit for Health Plans and Hospital Systems, a two-day event held Sept. 27-28 at The Royal Sonesta Houston Galleria Hotel.

The panel, "Making an Impact: How Digital Transformation Can Advance Health Equity Efforts" will be moderated by Heather Nelson, Health Equity Leader, Digital Transformation Cross-Industry with Deloitte Consulting. Onyiego will join other health equity experts from DC Health Benefit Exchange Authority, Boston Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.

The panel will address the role of technology to advance health equity, and Onyiego will also stress the role advanced technology plays in driving human action and proactive value-based care clinical workflows resulting in holistic, culturally competent care delivery for enhanced patient experiences, better health outcomes and reduced cost. She will also share value-based care success examples with independent primary care providers across Texas.

"Making an Impact: How Digital Transformation Can Advance Health Equity Efforts" will be held on day one of the summit, Wed., Sept. 27, 9:20-10:35 a.m. CT, at The Royal Sonesta Houston Galleria, 2222 W Loop S, Houston.

About Equality Health

Equality Health is a technology-enabled primary care platform that leverages the proven capabilities of value-based payment models to transform healthcare for diverse and often marginalized populations. From predictive modeling to advanced care-tracking tools, utilizing Equality Health's proprietary software, participating primary care practices (PCPs) can streamline value-based administration and stay one step ahead of a patient's journey. Equality Health's care model is Medicaid-first in design, partnering with over 3,500 PCPs and 700,000 lives across AZ, TX, TN and LA. Equality Health partners with practices to close care gaps, optimize performance, increase compliance, and improve profitability. Members engage with holistic and personalized programs delivered through the lens of social and cultural needs. Equality Health is revolutionizing how care is delivered by establishing critical linkages with payers, providers, members, and community resources.

For more information about Equality Health, visit www.equalityhealth.com or follow @EqualityHealth on Facebook, @EqualityHealth on Twitter, and @EqualityHealth on LinkedIn.

About The Healthcare Innovation Company

The Healthcare Innovation Company (thINc) creates and produces the world-renowned Healthcare Innovation Congress, thINc360, which is scheduled to take place May 29-31, 2024, in Washington, D.C.

The Healthcare Innovation Company also develops content that keeps healthcare and pharma and life sciences executives engaged and informed. By delivering timely content through its live events, webinars, and additional digital offerings, thINc is a catalyst for change for today's leading organizations, providing them with insights and recommendations to make better business decisions, contain costs, and deliver better results for the populations and markets they serve. Learn more at: https://www.thINc360.com.

