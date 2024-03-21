THE ADVOCATE AND OUT MAGAZINES, THE U.S.' PREMIER LGBTQ+ MEDIA BRANDS, COMBINE IN A SHARED FLIPBOOK OF COMPREHENSIVE, FORWARD-THINKING LGBTQ+ CONTENT

This Bold New Initiative from equalpride Doubles The Advocate's Reach

and Debuts with the March/April 2024 Issue Featuring

Cover Stars RuPaul and Jake Shears

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- equalpride , the world's leading certified LGBTQ+ owned and operated entertainment company, today announced that its two most high-profile and iconic print brands, The Advocate and Out, are joining forces to create a unique flipbook that marries their forward-thinking content. This transformation – bringing together the world's oldest LGBTQ+ print publications – allows the brands to become a single and essential resource of information for every LGBTQ+ reader. The innovative concept debuts with the publications' March/April 2024 issues featuring Out cover star RuPaul and The Advocate cover star Jake Shears.

RuPaul and Jake Shears featured on the March/April 2024 covers of Out & The Advocate, the publications’ first-ever flip-book edition

"As we continue to elevate both The Advocate and Out in the digital space, we knew it was vital to consider how these brands also could stand out within the print landscape," explained Mark Berryhill, chief executive officer of equalpride. "Moving forward, we have designed these two iconic titles into one publication in a flipbook style, which enables each to maintain its own individual personality and approach to editorial content."

With the new flipbook design, each print issue coupling these award-winning publications will feature two exclusive covers that introduce the reader to each magazine's content: the provocative blend of fashion, pop culture, and lifestyle journalism available in Out, which the reader then can flip to discover the news, politics, opinion pieces, and other thought-provoking content found in each issue of The Advocate, nominated in March/April 2023 by the American Society of Magazine Editors for Best Cover. Both recipients of the prestigious GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage, each title will continue to operate independently, while this imaginative and seamless design is sure to quickly become a sought-after all-in-one resource for trailblazing journalism, entertainment, style, and more for every LGBTQ+ reader.

This transformation also immediately expands The Advocate's reach, Berryhill added. "Under this inventive plan, we're almost doubling The Advocate's print distribution while also making it available to thousands of additional subscribers," he said. "This is in addition to the digital enhancements we've been making over the past year, from increased resources for advocate.com to this year's launch of The Advocate Channel , our new 24/7 streaming platform. We maintain an unshakable commitment — and, dare I say in these times, a life-saving responsibility — to this 57-year-old brand, and I'm confident these thrilling developments in print and digital will keep both The Advocate and Out moving forward for decades. This will allow our subscribers and newsstand customers to access content from both magazines in one place."

For more information, visit https://equalpride.com/ and follow both publications on Instagram: @theadvocatemag and @outmagazine .

ABOUT OUT MAGAZINE

Through a provocative blend of fashion, pop culture and journalism, drawing on a rich pool of creative and literary talent, Out inspires readers to consider the ever-evolving meaning of gay. Audiences and brands clamor for Out's unique perspective on style, entertainment, the arts, current events, and travel. In print, online, through video and across social, if it's in it's Out.

ABOUT THE ADVOCATE

The Advocate is the world's leading source of LGBT news and information. Capturing the political and cultural conversations of the community through award-winning journalism, compelling photography and video and vital commentary, The Advocate defines what it is to be gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender today. Since 1967, audiences and brands trust The Advocate to deliver critical and timely information and reporting on business, politics, arts and entertainment, family life, health and more. In print, online and across social, The Advocate is the community's most trusted source.

ABOUT EQUALPRIDE

equalpride is the leading certified LGBTQ+ owned & operated media, digital, social, TV, print and entertainment company in the country. Our mission is to provide content of inspiration, hope, community, equality and love through our platforms, which reach a vast majority of diverse American audiences. We are a community of storytellers, innovators and influencers with a portfolio that includes some of the world's most prestigious LGBTQ+ brands: Out, The Advocate, Out Traveler, plus PRIDE.com and the all-new 24/7 streaming Advocate Channel .

