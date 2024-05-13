EQUASHIELD® Marks 15 Years of Innovation in Healthcare Safety, Remaining the Top Choice CSTD for Hazardous Drug Preparation for Six Consecutive Years

Since its inception, EQUASHIELD® has been a forerunner in driving advancements in safety and efficiency for healthcare workers handling hazardous drugs. The brand's dedication to superior engineering and manufacturing of Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTDs) has not just set standards, but redefined them, providing oncology workers with innovative solutions that significantly mitigate exposure risks associated with hazardous drug procedures. By integrating meticulous research, development, and a profound understanding of end-user requirements, EQUASHIELD® has introduced streamlined and user-centric systems that prioritize safety and ease of use, setting a new benchmark in the industry.

EQUASHIELD®'s Closed System Transfer Device is uniquely designed to provide unparalleled safety for oncology pharmacists and nurses involved in the compounding and administration of hazardous drugs. The system's state-of-the-art products are both a design and engineering feat, with pressure equalization technology fueling everything they do. Central to EQUASHIELD®'s product portfolio are its proprietary CSTD features, which include an integrated barrier-type pressure equalization system, a leak-preventing dry disconnection mechanism, and an encapsulated closed-back syringe with a metal plunger rod to mitigate hazardous drug contamination, preventing vapor escape and plunger contamination. Central to EQUASHIELD®'s product portfolio are its proprietary CSTD features, which include peer-reviewed clinical studies2. EQUASHIELD's Syringe Unit has also received FDA clearance reconfirming the freedom to utilize the entire volume of the Syringe Unit up to its maximal nominal volume3.

Since EQUASHIELD® was first recognized as the Most Used CSTD for Drug Preparation in 2019, there has been a significant uptick in adoption, with a 32% increase attributed to its exceptional product benefits. Building on this legacy, EQUASHIELD® unveiled the Mundus Mini HD, an innovative automated compounding solution for hazardous drugs. This new addition is poised to transform drug compounding by enhancing safety and efficiency while reducing the potential for medication errors and increasing patient safety. The Mundus Mini HD and EQUASHIELD®'s comprehensive range of CSTDs underscore the brand's "Safe, Simple, Closed" design ethos.

Jason Dutcher, Director of Strategic Sales at EQUASHIELD®, expresses pride in the company's achievements: "The recognition as the most used CSTD in pharmacy, along with our top ranking among facilities ready to adopt CSTDs, showcases our relentless pursuit of innovation, safety, and efficiency. The Mundus Mini HD represents our forward-thinking approach to healthcare safety, heralding a new era of innovation."

As EQUASHIELD® celebrates this momentous anniversary, it remains dedicated to its mission of improving healthcare safety and efficiency through innovative solutions. With a robust history of achievements and a future focused on continued innovation, EQUASHIELD® is poised to maintain its leadership position in the healthcare industry for years to come.

About EQUASHIELD®

Established in 2009, EQUASHIELD Compounding Technologies is a globally recognized leading provider of manual and automated solutions for compounding and administration, committed to safeguarding healthcare professionals from exposure to hazardous drugs while increasing efficiency. EQUASHIELD's product suite includes its flagship CSTD and the Mundus Mini HD, a groundbreaker in safe automated compounding of hazardous drugs. EQUASHIELD CSTD is CE marked and FDA cleared for preventing microbial ingress for up to seven days and for full volume use of the Syringe Unit. Together the EQUASHIELD CSTD and Mundus Mini HD redefine handling hazardous drugs, reducing the risk of exposure to hazardous drugs and simplifying workflows.

For more information about EQUASHIELD® and its solutions, visit [www.equashield.com]

For Media Inquiries:

[[email protected]]

References:

SOURCE Equashield LLC