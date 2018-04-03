Equashield to Host Symposium Featuring World's First Drug Compounding Robot with Closed System Transfer Device

The symposium will introduce the Equashield Pro, the first drug compounding robot utilizing Equashield's proprietary CSTD technology. It will also discuss the role that the Equashield Pro will play in increasing pharmacy throughput while simultaneously keeping pharmacists safe.

The symposium will feature presentations from leading industry experts:

Yaakov Cass , District Pharmacist Emeritus for the Israeli Ministry of Health, on Robotics in Cytotoxics: T he F inal F rontier .

, District Pharmacist Emeritus for the Israeli Ministry of Health, on . Dr. Salim Hadad , Director of the Pharmaceutical Services Department at Rambam Medical Center, on What Role Can Equashield Robots Play in Keeping Pharmacists Safe.

Equashield's symposium will also include an augmented reality demonstration of the Equashield Pro robot.

"The Equashield Pro provides the solution to hazardous drug compounding problems encountered by practicing hospital pharmacists on a daily basis," said Marino Kriheli, Co-Founder of Equashield. "By combining leading robotic automation with Equashield's proprietary CSTD technology, the Equashield Pro significantly speeds up the process of compounding hazardous drugs and creates a safer environment for oncology pharmacists around the world."

Utilizing advanced robotic technologies, the Equashield Pro enables quick compounding of a large variety of patient specific chemotherapy doses using a method that shortens the process flow while performing multiple simultaneous tasks. Comparable in size to a standard Biological Safety Cabinet, it is easily integrated into hospital pharmacies, while dose verification software protects against cases of medication dosage and identification errors.

ISOPP 2018 will be held in Shanghai, China, at the Kerry Hotel Pudong - April 11 - 13, 2018. The Equashield symposium will take place from 12:30 - 14:00 on Wednesday, April 11. To set up a meeting with an Equashield representative, please contact info@equashield.com or visit https://www.equashield.com/.

About Equashield

Equashield is a leading provider of a full range of manual and automated solutions to hospitals for the compounding and administration of hazardous drugs. Equashield's product suite includes EQUASHIELD II, its flagship Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD), and EQUASHIELD® Pro, the first ever closed system drug compounding robot. Equashield's CSTD is clinically-proven to protect healthcare professionals from hazardous drug exposure. The globally awarded EQUASHIELD® II covers more routes of exposure than alternative systems by preventing contamination of syringe plungers and drug residuals on connector surfaces, as well as exposure to drug vapors. Studies have shown Equashield's CSTD to be faster to deploy and easier to use than competing systems, and the system has passed the proposed 2015 alcohol vapor containment protocol from NIOSH, confirming that it can contain the harshest vapors & emissions. EQUASHIELD is in use by hundreds of hospitals and clinics around the world, and has been both cleared by the FDA under the ONB product code, and substantiated in FDA-cleared labeling as preventing microbial ingress for up to seven days.

