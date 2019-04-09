Equifax and Credit Bureau Connection team up to provide soft credit inquiry checks to auto dealers and lenders

ATLANTA, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax and Credit Bureau Connection (CBC) are teaming up to offer auto dealers and lenders the ability to empower consumers with credit information with no impact to their credit scores during their initial car-buying journey.

Empowering car shoppers with credit information earlier in the shopping process has been found to be critically important for consumers, lenders and dealers. In fact, according to an Equifax survey of automotive consumers, not all consumers have equal knowledge of their credit. Prime Millennials (70%) and subprime Millennials (64%) are similarly likely to understand their credit situation; however, 78 percent of prime Baby Boomers ("Boomers") are aware versus just 53 percent of subprime Boomers.

The data illustrates a great opportunity for auto dealers and lenders to help subprime consumers understand their credit score earlier in the online shopping process. This educational opportunity may help avoid surprises at the dealership, which can lead to lost sales and lower customer satisfaction.

"CBC is excited to include Equifax prequalification to our growing expansion of products and services," says Mike Green, president and CEO. "We have been working very closely with Equifax to ensure we are delivering the highest quality and most effective product available."

"Empowering consumers with a soft credit inquiry with no impact to their credit score can be paramount to ensuring they have an informed and successful car shopping experience," said Lena Aksan, vice president, enterprise alliances, Equifax. "We're happy to offer auto dealers and lenders this mutually beneficial offering through CBC."

A soft credit inquiry check is a consumer-based offering and does not require a firm offer of credit to be provided.

About Equifax

Equifax is a global data, analytics and technology company and believes knowledge drives progress. The Company blends unique data, analytics, and technology with a passion for serving customers globally, to create insights that power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 11,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit Equifax.com and follow the company's news on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Credit Bureau Connection (CBC)

Credit Bureau Connection is the leader in credit reports, compliance management, and consumer prequalification solutions for automotive, motorcycle, power sports, and RV dealers; along with a vast network of lenders, brokers, and integrated software partners throughout the automotive industry. CBC provides traditional and non-traditional credit report products along with soft-pull credit reports, consumer-facing web credit application tools, and compliance services. CBC sets the standard with superior customer service, fully responsive cross-platform software, comprehensive data security, and the best up-time service levels available. CBC's forward-thinking business and technology approach is the driving factor in the company's substantial growth year after year for over a decade.

