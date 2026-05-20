Equifax and GBG Expand Global Partnership

Organizations Extend Relationship to United States; Strengthen Power of Identity and Fraud Protection Offerings Globally

ATLANTA and LONDON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE: EFX), a global data, analytics, and technology company, and GBG (LSE: GBG), a global identity and location technology business, are expanding their partnership into the United States and strengthening the power of their identity and fraud protection offerings globally. As part of this expanded relationship, Equifax Identity and Fraud solutions will be integrated into GBG's adaptive identity platform, GBG Go. This will enable more businesses to leverage proprietary Equifax data to protect themselves from the rising cost of fraud – critical when synthetic identity fraud alone is expected to generate at least $23 billion in losses by 20301.

"Equifax and GBG have collaborated for nearly a decade and share a strong commitment to providing global organizations with the robust, data-driven defenses required to address digital and AI-based fraud," said Mark W. Begor, Equifax Chief Executive Officer. "Equifax maintains proprietary trust and fraud signals from more than 60 billion consumer interactions – powerful, unique data that differentiates our AI-driven identity and fraud solutions in the industry. The expanded partnership empowers even more businesses to benefit from a powerful combination of proprietary data and world-class identity and fraud technology."

By integrating Equifax Identity and Fraud solutions into GBG Go, GBG customers globally can take advantage of Equifax differentiated data to enrich identity resolution and harden fraud defenses. This unique data enables businesses to confidently recognize and onboard more genuine customers and makes it easier to detect synthetic identity fraud, combat credit ghosting, and reduce first-party fraud through real-time identity proofing.

Additionally, as part of the expanded partnership, Equifax will integrate GBG's data verification capabilities in the U.S. this year, with global use in 2027, helping Equifax more confidently verify addresses and locations in real time.

"The identity and fraud landscape is changing rapidly, and businesses need data-driven solutions that enable both trust and growth," said Dev Dhiman, Chief Executive Officer of GBG. "Together with Equifax, we're helping global organizations respond to increasingly sophisticated fraud while scaling confidently. We're already successfully leveraging Equifax proprietary data to power faster, more accurate identity verification in key markets across the globe – and this expansion allows us to bring those proven capabilities, together with robust fraud protection, to the U.S. market."

For more information about how unique, proprietary data assets from Equifax help organizations manage risk and explore new opportunities, while creating a better experience for consumers, visit Equifax.com. To learn more about GBG's identity verification and fraud prevention solutions, visit GBG.com.

1Deloitte Center for Financial Services

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 15,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

ABOUT GBG

GBG is the leading expert in global identity and location tech, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere.

For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live.

We provide mission-critical services that protect against digital crime, strengthens business resilience and drives responsible growth, at scale, across a diverse range of sectors. Today, our team of over 1,100 people serve more than 20,000 customers globally.

GBG is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and a constituent of the FTSE 250 index (LSE: GBG). Find out more at www.gbg.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Stacy Kirk for Equifax

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Lauren James for GBG

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SOURCE Equifax Inc.