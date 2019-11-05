Equifax And FICO Showcase Data Decisions Cloud Product Suite At FICO World 2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FICO WORLD 2019 -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) and FICO (NYSE: FICO) showcased the jointly developed Data Decisions Cloud suite today at FICO® World 2019 in New York. The full suite demonstrated at the event included the cloud-based Data Decisions Connected Platform™ and two solutions that combine Equifax differentiated data and analytics management with FICO digital decisioning capabilities. These offerings are designed to help organizations harness the power of their data and analytics investments across the value chain to help assess risk, protect against fraud, improve marketing capabilities and better serve their customers at the pace of digital innovation.

"As a subprime auto lending company deploying automated decision algorithms, it is vital that we rapidly develop and implement highly predictive models to accurately assess the credit worthiness of applicants," said Jorge Andres Amo, vice president and head of predictive modeling for Global Lending Services (GLS), a fast-growing subprime auto finance company providing financing to franchise dealerships across the U.S. "A complete picture of risk allows us to make the right offer with the right terms while protecting our business. A platform-based approach like Data Decisions Connected Platform can be a key enabler for lenders who want fast time-to-market using industry-leading technology."

As a key component of the Data Decisions Cloud suite, the new Connected Platform provides organizations with the ability to bring together disparate internal, external and third-party data through an open platform. The offering allows for the design of predictive models and advanced analytic artifacts that can easily be put into production by complimenting a company's existing technology investments.

The combination of bureau data and attributes, FICO® Scores, and lenders' proprietary data enables the creation and execution of market-leading strategies. This results in the ability to make better portfolio and strategy decisions like: when to initiate a credit line increase or decrease and by how much; the delivery of relevant cross-sell and up-sell opportunities at the right time; expansion to the right geographic locations; improved customer management; and more.

Using explainable artificial intelligence (xAI), the Data Decisions Cloud suite empowers teams to build world-class predictive models and advanced analytics that leverage the latest machine learning algorithms.

"The Data Decisions Cloud and Connected Platform offering have set a new standard in speed from data insight to action," said Equifax Chief Executive Officer Mark W. Begor. "Equifax and FICO have seamlessly combined industry leading data with the best available digital decisioning capabilities to address the spectrum of needs with respect to risk, marketing fraud and compliance. We are enabling organizations to service their customers faster and more precisely than ever before."

"Together, FICO and Equifax are helping organizations to operationalize the use of differentiated data assets, machine learning and artificial intelligence," continued William Lansing, FICO CEO. "The availability of our Data Decisions Cloud suite delivers on our mission to empower financial institutions to leverage data-driven decisioning in a way that builds lasting customer relationships and stronger businesses."

The Data Decisions Cloud suite was built on a foundation of differentiated data, so that organizations can gain critical business insights, apply those insights to business decisions and seamlessly deploy those decisions into production. This suite includes the Connected Platform and two new solutions:

Data Decisions AML Connect™

AML Connect helps financial institutions minimize their exposure to criminal risk, identify potential financial crime and assist with compliance with respect to requirements for the Anti-Money Laundering and Bank Secrecy Act to help avoid heavy fines or other penalties associated with non-compliance. A fully managed real-time cloud solution for assisting with the prevention of money laundering, AML Connect provides comprehensive and differentiated compliance data alongside dedicated and experienced compliance staff to reduce internal resource requirements and reduce the burden on financial services compliance teams.

Created specifically for small and mid-sized banks facing increased competition for market share, PrescreenCentral is an affordable and flexible prescreen marketing solution designed with Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) guidelines in mind. While other services require minimum print runs or data purchases, PrescreenCentral provides transactional pricing that allows for smaller, more targeted campaigns to identify new customers and market pre-approved offers.

The full Data Decisions Cloud suite is available today from Equifax and FICO. For more information on the Connected Platform or the AML Connect and PrescreenCentral offerings, please visit: https://www.datadecisionscloud.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. These statements can be identified by expressions of belief, expectation or intention, as well as statements that are not historical fact. All statements that address new products and services, including the Data Decisions Cloud, product development activities, expectations of the strategic partnership, the future operating performance of both companies, and events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, including statements relating to the benefits and synergies of the strategic partnership, the potential market impact of new products and services and plans to release additional products and services are forward-looking statements. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the ability of the parties to enter into definitive agreements for the strategic partnership, the ability of the parties to realize the anticipated benefits and synergies of the strategic partnership, technical or other difficulties in connection with the introduction of new products and services and the market acceptance of new products and services. A summary of additional risks and uncertainties can be found in Equifax's and FICO's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are given only as at the date of this release and the companies disclaim any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

Equifax is a global data, analytics, and technology company and believes knowledge drives progress. The Company blends unique data, analytics, and technology with a passion for serving customers globally, to create insights that power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 11,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit Equifax.com and follow the company's news on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ABOUT FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 190 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at http://www.fico.com .

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

