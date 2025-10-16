Equifax Introduces Equifax Ignite® AI Advisor

Agentic AI Engine Empowers Lenders with Clear, Actionable Insights for Creating New Opportunities and Growing Accounts

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) announces the launch of Equifax Ignite® AI Advisor , a new solution designed to help lenders pinpoint new opportunities, grow accounts, and make confident informed decisions at speed on one platform. Powered by a secure Agentic-AI enabled data and analytics engine on the Equifax Cloud ™, Equifax Ignite AI Advisor is built with Equifax Amplify AI ™.

Part of a growing suite of Equifax AI-enabled solutions and new to the Equifax Ignite ecosystem, Equifax Ignite AI Advisor has been purpose-built to empower busy lenders to quickly build comprehensive, actionable views of what matters most to their business by forgoing the everyday complexities associated with data and analytics.

"Shifting economic trends and consumer behaviors can really challenge business strategies, making data analytics essential for adapting to today's market," stated Felipe Castillo, Chief Product Officer, Equifax U.S. Information Solutions. "Equifax Ignite AI Advisor, powered by Equifax Amplify AI and the Equifax Cloud, democratizes analytics. It is designed to enable lenders of all sizes to easily interpret and act on insights, without depending on a data expert, acting as an 'always-on advisor' so lenders can engage with their data like never before."

Equifax Ignite AI Advisor uses a lender's own data, alongside data provided by Equifax, to create clear, actionable insights that drive more-informed decision-making. These insights are secure and not shared outside of the lender's own view. Through a no-setup consultative experience, the solution delivers support for smaller and mid-sized financial institutions that may have limited access to dedicated data-scientists. Using natural language, Equifax Ignite AI Advisor recommends actions a lender can take to resolve a potential issue, drive growth, or otherwise optimize lending workflows and outcomes.

Equifax Ignite AI Advisor enables lenders to:

Benchmark Against the Competition – Compare key metrics like delinquency against peers, origination risk changes over time, and market share relative to peer performance.

– Compare key metrics like delinquency against peers, origination risk changes over time, and market share relative to peer performance. Find Growth Opportunities – Get practical recommendations for actions to take based on intelligence into wallet share and performance against peers.

– Get practical recommendations for actions to take based on intelligence into share and performance against peers. Make Confident Decisions – Ask questions through a generative AI chat with complementary visual dashboard illustrations, dynamic charts and graphs, to easily compare information, discover new trends and create new offers for consumers.

– Ask questions through a generative AI chat with complementary visual dashboard illustrations, dynamic charts and graphs, to easily compare information, discover new trends and create new offers for consumers. Level the Playing Field – Obtain curated AI-driven insights that can benefit small and mid-sized financial institutions who may have limited access to in-house data scientists.

Equifax AI Advisor is built using Equifax Amplify AI, an intelligence accelerator that leverages our patented technology and methodologies, differentiated data, unique analytics and Equifax Cloud infrastructure. Products and services built with Equifax Amplify AI transform data into a powerful, actionable resource by providing clear, explainable insights that drive better decision-making.

For more information about Equifax Ignite AI Advisor, please visit our website .

