Equifax And Inventory Command Center Team Up To Optimize Automotive Digital Retailing

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) and Inventory Command Center LLC (ICC) today announced a new partnership to help automotive enterprise clients take more control of how they receive, manage and display dealer inventory. This relationship expands the Equifax Automotive Solutions Suite and will help its enterprise clients to improve the speed, accuracy and management of vehicle inventory data from dealer partners.

Available to automotive lenders, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), website providers, and digital retailing providers through Equifax Automotive, the ICC Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform helps provide enterprises with easy-to-use, normalized data that better enables digital retailing and lender loan and lease underwriting. In addition, the Command Center platform enables dealers to better communicate the value proposition of vehicle inventory to consumers. Also, ICC's proprietary data sets deliver unique and value-market insights that can be leveraged by both the enterprise and dealers.

"We are working with Equifax to empower enterprise partners to more easily manage vehicle inventory from their dealer partners," said Brian Terr, president of ICC. "Together, ICC and Equifax enable partners to create a more seamless consumer shopping experience online and in the showroom. This is a critical shift in the auto industry. Consumers' online shopping expectations have been set by other industries – and they want online car shopping and buying to be as easy as possible. This requires more timely and accurate vehicle inventory."

"ICC and Equifax are working together to help the automotive industry present faster, more accurate vehicle data," said Byron McDuffee, automotive general manager at Equifax. "Accurate vehicle information speeds the sales process and increases customer confidence and satisfaction levels."

For more information on Equifax Automotive Services, please visit: https://www.equifax.com/business/automotive/ .

