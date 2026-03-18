Equifax Releases 2025 Security Annual Report

Sixth Annual Report Highlights AI-Accelerated Defenses, Security-Driven Business Innovation, and Continued Industry Collaboration

ATLANTA, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) today released its 2025 Security Annual Report, detailing a year of relentless optimization as the company leverages EFX.AI to power the future of the organization. The sixth annual report outlines how Equifax is navigating the intersection of AI and cybersecurity from three distinct angles: deploying AI to streamline its own defenses, building the architectural guardrails to secure the business's use of generative AI tools, and recalibrating its posture to mitigate adversarial AI threats.

"With our $3 billion global security and technology transformation and the creation of the Equifax Cloud™, principally complete, EFX.AI is powering the future of the New Equifax," said Mark W. Begor, CEO of Equifax. "Last year, we ramped the deployment of patented EFX.AI technology in our record number of New Product Innovations, leveraging the unique and proprietary data that sets Equifax apart in the industry. We also gained efficiencies by leveraging AI internally to spend less time on routine items and more time on the complex, creative, and collaborative challenges that drive our company forward. Our unwavering commitment to security sets a strong foundation for this innovation. We remain committed to being an industry leader in cybersecurity."

In 2025, Equifax defended against an average of 19.8 million cyber threats each day — a 30% increase from the prior year. With its cloud-native infrastructure and security-first culture, Equifax continued to optimize its security operations to meet this escalating threat volume while securing the business's use of AI for innovation.

Key highlights of the 2025 Equifax Security Annual Report include:

Streamlining Security Operations: Equifax built and piloted a specialized AI triage agent that is now helping auto-resolve nearly 50% of all Security Operations Center (SOC) tickets, keeping its mean time to detect cyber threats below one minute.



Equifax built and piloted a specialized AI triage agent that is now helping auto-resolve nearly 50% of all Security Operations Center (SOC) tickets, keeping its mean time to detect cyber threats below one minute. Enabling Frictionless Innovation: By implementing automated guardrails and custom AI advisory assistants, Equifax reduced security consult times by 61%. These and other optimizations enabled the secure launch of a record number of New Product Innovations (NPIs) in 2025.



By implementing automated guardrails and custom AI advisory assistants, Equifax reduced security consult times by 61%. These and other optimizations enabled the secure launch of a record number of New Product Innovations (NPIs) in 2025. Defending Against Adversarial AI: As threat actors weaponized AI to increase the speed and sophistication of attacks, Equifax deployed adaptive external defenses that successfully intercepted live deepfake attacks targeting leadership and blocked evasive malware designed to bypass traditional filters.



As threat actors weaponized AI to increase the speed and sophistication of attacks, Equifax deployed adaptive external defenses that successfully intercepted live deepfake attacks targeting leadership and blocked evasive malware designed to bypass traditional filters. Leading Through Co-Innovation and Transparency: Equifax continued to drive industry standards by partnering directly with major endpoint, cloud, and identity vendors to shape and harden native security capabilities.

"When I joined Equifax in May 2025, I didn't find a security team taking a victory lap. I found a group with an intense drive to keep pushing forward," said Jeremy Koppen, Chief Information Security Officer of Equifax. "That mindset is critical right now. The threat landscape is moving at incredible speed, and you can't outwork that kind of scale manually. You have to out-engineer it. Leveraging our cloud-native infrastructure, we're using the power of AI in conjunction with our skilled analysts, putting in guardrails that let our workforce maximize AI tools to innovate securely at top speed. Ultimately, we're proving that top-tier security accelerates innovation."

The maturity of the Equifax cybersecurity program, with a 2025 National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework score of 4.4, increased in 2025 according to a leading global research and advisory firm, outperforming all major industry benchmarks for the sixth consecutive year. Equifax also maintained a security posture score that exceeded Technology and Financial Services industry averages.

Looking ahead, Equifax will continue evolving its defenses to outpace emerging threats and ensure that security remains a powerful accelerator of innovation.

View the complete 2025 Equifax Security Annual Report here.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 15,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Stacy Kirk for Equifax

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SOURCE Equifax Inc.