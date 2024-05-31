Equifax Announces Participation in June Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) will participate in several upcoming investor conferences in June.

Mark W. Begor, Chief Executive Officer, and John Gamble, Chief Financial Officer, will attend the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, including a Fireside Chat at 12:15 P.M. Eastern Time, and the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, including a Fireside Chat at 3:00 P.M. Eastern Time.

Trevor Burns, Senior Vice President of Corporate Investor Relations, will attend the JP Morgan Canada 1X1 Forum on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

The company invites investors to join live webcasts of Fireside Chat events at: https://investor.equifax.com/news-events/ir-calendar . A replay of each Fireside Chat will be available within 24 hours after the event on the company's Investor Relations website.

