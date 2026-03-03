Equifax Announces Participation in March Investor Conferences

News provided by

Equifax Inc.

Mar 03, 2026, 16:20 ET

ATLANTA, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) will participate in three investor conferences in March.

Trevor Burns, Senior Vice President of Corporate Investor Relations, will attend the RBC Global Financial Institutions Conference on Tuesday, March 10; the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum on Wednesday, March 11; and the Bank of America Information and Business Services Conference on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.
At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 15,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: 
Molly Clegg for Equifax
[email protected]

SOURCE Equifax Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Equifax Names David Smith President of U.S. Information Solutions

Equifax Names David Smith President of U.S. Information Solutions

Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) has named David Smith as President of U.S. Information Solutions (USIS) effective March 2, 2026. In this role, Smith will...
Equifax Board of Directors Authorizes 12% Dividend Increase

Equifax Board of Directors Authorizes 12% Dividend Increase

Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) today announced that the Equifax Board of Directors approved a 12% increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend for the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Data Analytics

Data Analytics

Data Analytics

Data Analytics

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics