Equifax Appoints Lena Bourgeois as Automotive General Manager

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax (NYSE: EFX) has named Lena Bourgeois as automotive general manager, responsible for driving customer value and accelerating company growth in the automotive market. Bourgeois brings a strong background in data and information technology systems to the position, critical as automotive dealers and lenders embrace a digital automotive experience and navigate a challenging economic environment.

"Lena has successfully led our Equifax automotive Enterprise Alliances for the last four years, working to grow our partner network and augment our robust portfolio of auto services and solutions," said Joy Wilder Lybeer, United States Information Solutions (USIS) Chief Revenue Officer and Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships at Equifax. "We are committed to helping automotive dealers and lenders navigate today's COVID-19 economy. Under Lena's leadership, the Equifax automotive business is well positioned to help OEM, dealer and finance partners obtain the smarter insights they need to not only take action today, but to plan for a successful future."

Bourgeois has held senior management positions within Equifax for nearly a decade. Prior to joining the Equifax Automotive team, she served as vice president of consumer markets for the Equifax IXI Network, where she led business development in the automotive, communications, insurance, restaurant, retail and travel/leisure industries. Bourgeois also held senior sales and business development roles with Nielsen and Claritas.

"Today's automotive industry is as much about data, analytics and technology as it is about innovative vehicle designs," said Bourgeois. "Equifax has positioned itself at the center of the digital automotive experience. I am truly excited about leading a team of dedicated automotive professionals committed to providing the best solutions for our customers and partners looking for a customer journey built on trust, satisfaction and growth."

Bourgeois holds a bachelor's degree in International Business and Marketing from Jönköping International Business School. She received a master's degree in International Business from McGill University.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employees, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 11,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Kate Walker for Equifax USIS

[email protected]

SOURCE Equifax Inc.

Related Links

http://www.equifax.com

