Equifax Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

ATLANTA, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) today announced that the Equifax Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, payable on June 15, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 25, 2018. Equifax has paid cash dividends for more than 100 consecutive years.
