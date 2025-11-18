Kikoff Integrates Optimal Path™ Interactive Score Planner from Equifax

Kikoff's One Million-Plus Members will be Equipped to Achieve their

Personalized Credit Score Goals and Advance their Financial Health

ATLANTA and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) and Kikoff , a personal finance platform that expands access to credit and financial services, today announced that Optimal Path ™, the interactive score planner introduced by Equifax earlier this year, will be integrated into the Kikoff platform and rolled out to Kikoff's community of over one million customers.

Leveraging the power of The Equifax Cloud ™ and patented EFX.AI capabilities, Optimal Path will integrate with each Kikoff member's current Equifax credit profile, to deliver personalized, actionable credit score plans that include specific tasks members can execute over time to help reach their target VantageScore® 3.0 score.

"Equifax understands that every consumer's financial situation is unique, and Optimal Path was created in direct response to that," said Felipe Castillo, Chief Product Officer for U.S. Information Solutions at Equifax. "Our Purpose is to help people live their financial best, and we are always striving to create solutions that ultimately empower consumer financial well-being. Kikoff saw the value that Optimal Path could bring to its members, turning individual credit data into clear, actionable guidance, no matter where they are on their financial journey."

Kikoff is an AI-powered personal finance platform on a mission to make financial security possible for everyone, no matter where they're starting from. Through its suite of radically affordable and effective tools, Kikoff helps millions of members build credit, reduce costs, and take meaningful control of their financial futures.

Optimal Path will enable Kikoff members with the ability to set their credit score goal and identify specific action steps necessary to meet that goal. Recommendations evolve as consumers take action, and members can visualize how the steps they've taken have helped them get closer to their goal. Recommendations are informed not just by the current credit file, but by EFX.AI -driven insights from similar consumers who achieved comparable score objectives.

"Kikoff and Equifax both strive to empower individuals along their financial journey and the integration of Optimal Path into our platform is a testament to that," said Cynthia Chen, Founder and CEO of Kikoff. "Optimal Path offers deeply personalized plans that encourage more engagement and financial improvement vs. generic credit-building tools. No matter what a member's current financial situation is, Optimal Path is a true differentiator that can help our members make smarter financial decisions that will enable them to progress faster, advancing their overall financial health."

Optimal Path will be rolled out in phases to Kikoff members of all tiers, delivering:

Personalized Goal Setting: Kikoff members can set their desired credit score goal as well as a timeframe of three months to one year to reach that goal. Understanding that plans change, goals and timeframes can be easily adjusted by the user.

Kikoff members can set their desired credit score goal as well as a timeframe of three months to one year to reach that goal. Understanding that plans change, goals and timeframes can be easily adjusted by the user. AI-Powered, Specific Recommendations: Advanced AI analytics are used to analyze each user's credit profile and recommend specific tasks – such as reducing past due amounts or lowering credit utilization – the person can perform each month to help achieve personal goals.

Advanced AI analytics are used to analyze each user's credit profile and recommend specific tasks – such as reducing past due amounts or lowering credit utilization – the person can perform each month to help achieve personal goals. Estimated Score Impact: Each task presented shows the potential positive impact on the user's VantageScore 3.0 credit score. The potential positive impact is estimated based on the user completing all tasks relating to the same credit factor.

Each task presented shows the potential positive impact on the user's VantageScore 3.0 credit score. The potential positive impact is estimated based on the user completing all tasks relating to the same credit factor. Weekly Updates: Optimal Path provides weekly progress updates on the user's current VantageScore 3.0 credit score and performance metrics. New tasks are generated monthly, ensuring the plan stays aligned with the user's goals. Updates continue until the plan reaches the end date set by the consumer.

Kikoff has been an Equifax customer since 2019, presenting weekly Equifax credit reports, which includes each individual's VantageScore 3.0 credit score, to their members. The integration of Optimal Path from Equifax into the Kikoff platform represents an expansion of the relationship between the organizations. This integration is part of Kikoff's broader mission to empower financial security through radically affordable, effective solutions.

