Equifax Introduces Secondary Education Diploma Verification Solution for Employers

ATLANTA, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) has introduced an education verification solution designed to help employers and background screeners verify high school diploma data during the pre-hire process. The solution, Talent Report™ High School, provides instant verification of available U.S. high school diploma data through an exclusive integration with the National Student Clearinghouse®.

Many industries and job roles require a high school diploma, which means employers or background screeners need to verify a candidate's educational credentials before offering a job. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics , industries that require a high school diploma have more projected openings over the next decade than any other education level, which offers employers a unique opportunity to draw from this talent pool.

By automating and improving access to data that is often hard to verify, Talent Report High School provides instant access to available high school diploma data. It can streamline the verification process for employers by using a single, centralized data source to enable them to hire applicants faster and to provide a unified ordering experience.

"Talent Report High School is another significant step toward our goal of helping employers and background screeners make more informed hiring decisions while expediting the pre-hire verification process," said Bart Lautenbach, Senior Vice President of Talent Solutions at Equifax Workforce Solutions. "Thanks to our partners at the National Student Clearinghouse, this new tool helps avoid the existing highly manual verification process for high school diplomas by providing instant access to data — ultimately helping employers hire applicants quickly, improve employee retention, and streamline hiring processes."

Talent Report High School is powered by the TotalVerify™ data hub from Equifax and the Equifax Cloud™. It provides 24/7 access to high school diploma data through the Equifax partnership with the National Student Clearinghouse, which offers immediate verification of more than 9 million diplomas from over 4,700 high schools.

Talent Report High School is available now. For more information on other pre-employment verification services available from Equifax, click here .

