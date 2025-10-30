Equifax Introduces Unemployment Claims Power of Attorney Manager

New Solution Powered by the Equifax Cloud™ Designed to Help Simplify and Accelerate the Unemployment Claims Process for Employers

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE:EFX) today announced the Power of Attorney Manager, a centralized digital platform designed to help transform how employers manage the power of attorney (POA) process for unemployment claims (UC). Powered by the Equifax Cloud™, the UC Power of Attorney Manager helps streamline the POA process, allowing employers to submit, track, and complete POAs across multiple entities digitally to help save time and reduce administrative burden.

When employers engage third-party experts to support their UC programs, they are typically required to complete POA forms provided by their state unemployment agencies. Each state has a POA process as part of its UC management. This makes the process more complex, especially for large employers with multiple entities and employees in multiple states, and in states where employers are required to register third-party administrators online.

"Managing unemployment claims can be a complex, fragmented process that can sometimes lead to missed deadlines and might even prevent employers from identifying fraudulent claim filings in a timely manner," said Christopher Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Employer Services for Equifax Workforce Solutions. "The UC Power of Attorney Manager is designed to help simplify the process, so employers can spend more time on their workforce, and less time on paperwork, while also reducing risk and improving accuracy. This streamlined process can also result in quicker handling of claims for separated employees."

The UC Power of Attorney Manager consolidates POAs through a central portal, sorting documents by the state's signature requirements, using AI to review completed POAs for improved accuracy, and providing step-by-step instructions for each form, including steps for registering third party administrators online. This enables employers to reduce manual review, helping them respond to claims faster while improving accuracy with state requirements.

The UC Power of Attorney Manager, available now, joins the entire range of Equifax UC management services developed to help employers reduce unemployment risk and better control costs through more automation and stronger regulatory practices. These are part of a broad portfolio of Equifax HR management solutions that help employers with their evolving payroll, tax management, and regulatory needs. For more information click here.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 15,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region.

