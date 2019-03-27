Equifax joins the WiCyS mission of advancing women in cyber security

ATLANTA, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX ) a global, data, analytics, and technology company, today announced its sponsorship of Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS), the premier national organization dedicated to champion recruitment, retaining and advancing women in cybersecurity careers. The sponsorship will give women access to educational and best practice webinars and gives Equifax the opportunity to build relationships with top cybersecurity talent.

"Change is coming for women in the cybersecurity industry, but not nearly fast enough," said Jamil Farshchi, Chief Information Security Officer for Equifax. "I'm encouraged that since joining Equifax last year, we've made a significant increase in the amount of women on the team. Partnering with WiCyS complements our efforts to hire and retain women in the cybersecurity workforce, and lend support to the pioneering security women of today and tomorrow."

"We consider it critical for technology companies like Equifax to amplify and advocate for the engagement of women in the cybersecurity workforce," said Taly Walsh, executive director, WiCyS. "Careers in this industry can be both challenging and lucrative, and we thank Equifax for helping to drive our mission of advancing women at every level in their cybersecurity career paths."

Under Farshchi's leadership, the Equifax security team is 28 percent female. In comparison, Frost and Sullivan and the Executive Women's Forum found in 2017 that the cybersecurity workforce was only 11 percent female.

WiCyS is a non-profit membership organization with year-round benefits that brings together women in cybersecurity from academia, research and industry to share knowledge, experience, networking and mentoring.

About Equifax

Equifax is a global data, analytics, and technology company and believes knowledge drives progress. The Company blends unique data, analytics, and technology with a passion for serving customers globally, to create insights that power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 11,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit Equifax.com and follow the company's news on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS)

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is the premier organization with national reach dedicated to bringing together women in cybersecurity from academia, research and industry for knowledge sharing, experience, networking and mentoring. Established in 2013 by Dr. Ambareen Siraj from Tennessee Tech University through a National Science Foundation grant, WiCyS is a nonprofit organization offering many membership, sponsorship and collaboration benefits. The organization's founding partners are Cisco, Facebook and Palo Alto Networks. WiCyS' strategic partners include Equifax Inc., Facebook, Fidelity Investments, IBM, Lockheed Martin, SANS Institute, the Security Industry Association, PayPal and Target. The WiCyS Conference is an excellent opportunity for companies to connect with women candidates to recruit them into cybersecurity jobs. For more information, visit wicys.org.

Media Contacts:

Wyatt Jefferies, Equifax

404-885-8907

wyatt.jefferies@equifax.com

Lynn Dohm, The Nelly Group

815-530-7307

lynnd@nellygrp.com

SOURCE Equifax Inc.

Related Links

http://www.equifax.com

