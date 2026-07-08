Equifax Market Pulse Index Report Highlights Growing Pressure on the U.S. Middle Class

Analysis of First Quarter 2026 Data Uncovers Accelerated Migration of Consumers Toward the Extremes of Economic stability and Pressure

ATLANTA, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) today released its first quarter 2026 Market Pulse Index, a measure of U.S. consumer financial health derived from anonymized credit, debt, income, and asset data along with VantageScore insights. The Market Pulse Index dipped from 61.6 to 60.9, marking its second straight quarter of decline, with drops observed across all generations. The Market Pulse Index continues to track a K-Shaped economy, highlighting three consumer segments - Thrivers (the top 10% with an index above 80), the Pivoting Middle (those with an index between 50 and 79), and Strivers (the bottom 20% with an index below 49) - each experiencing different financial situations.

"As the U.S. continues to navigate a K-shaped economy, where different segments of the population experience divergent financial realities simultaneously, we see that reaching the top financial tier creates powerful momentum, much like compounding interest, with those with the greatest amount of wealth continuing to accumulate more," said Emmaline Aliff, Advisory Leader at Equifax. "But for those who haven't reached the top financial tier, recent inflation and debt concentration are applying severe downward pressure. This pressure is contracting the size of the middle class."

Churning in the Middle Class

Within the Market Pulse Index consumer segments, the top-tier Thrivers group shrunk slightly, while the Strivers group expanded. At the same time, the Middle tier remained the same. This shows that consumers are moving toward the extremes of the financial stability spectrum rather than maintaining the middle.

The group with peak financial resilience, Thrivers, experienced a 5% drop in total size.

The group facing heightened economic pressure, Strivers, saw a 2% increase in total size.

The traditional "Pivoting Middle" tier saw a 0% change in total size during the first quarter of 2026.

A review of data over a six quarter period, from the third quarter of 2024 until the end of the first quarter of 2026, tells the story of where the middle class is moving. A significant portion of individuals leaving the middle class are moving into the Strivers category, and 97% of that movement is explained by holding under $100,000 in assets. Conversely, more than two-thirds of those successfully climbing from the Middle to the Thrivers tier belong to the Affluent segment (over $1 million in assets).

Every Generation Saw a Downturn

For the second consecutive quarter, index values saw a downward trend across all age segments:

Generation Z dipped slightly to an average index of 58.9 (-0.1% QoQ). However, they exhibited significant variability, with an 11.73% segment showing upward index movement closely tied to proximity to family or neighborhood wealth safety nets.

Millennials dropped to an average index of 58.1 (-1.2% QoQ). They lead all generations in significant index decreases (12.98%), as they navigate their prime earning years without the accumulated family wealth safety net that benefits younger consumers. Millennials also represent the largest portion of Strivers at 7.59%, driven primarily by a lack of assets.

Generation X decreased to an average index of 60.3 (-0.8% QoQ) as they continue to balance peak career debt against the rising costs of essential needs.

With an average index of 64.3 (-0.2% QoQ), Boomers+ remain the most financially stable segment with between 58% and 69% of the Boomer population remaining completely steady within their index range. Boomers in the Thriver segment account for 3.80% of the total U.S. population — the highest among all generations within the Affluent tier.

The Equifax Market Pulse Index provides a comprehensive view of U.S. consumer financial health by synthesizing anonymized credit, debt, income, and asset data with VantageScore insights. The Index is designed to capture the combined effects of multiple economic forces rather than focusing on a single variable. Measured on a scale of 1 to 100 — where 100 represents the greatest financial strength — the Index delivers a holistic picture of consumer economic well-being, allowing for precise comparisons across diverse demographics and generations.

The Equifax Market Pulse Index was built using AI and machine learning methods leveraging proprietary Equifax wealth and asset data along with data from the Equifax credit file and VantageScore 4.0 to provide a comprehensive view of consumer financial health. It distills the credit, debt, income, capacity, and assets of U.S. consumers into one benchmark number to reflect the cumulative index of both positive and negative financial factors. To learn more, read the full Market Pulse Index here.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 15,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Tiffany Smith for Equifax

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SOURCE Equifax Inc.