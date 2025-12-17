Equifax Secures 27 New Patents in the Second Half of 2025

20 Patents Support the Organization's Approach to Responsible AI, Designed to Accelerate Product Innovation that Help to Create New Financial Opportunities for Consumers

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) secured 27 patents in the second half of 2025, bringing the total number of new patents secured for the year to 62. Twenty of these new patents support the company's approach to artificial intelligence (AI), further complementing its EFX.AI ™ strategy and helping to accelerate the development of cloud-based, AI-enabled solutions that help to create new financial opportunities for consumers. As of November 2025, Equifax has nearly 700 issued or pending patents spanning 15 countries, encompassing distinctive techniques to accelerate the use of AI, including machine learning for data & analytics and risk modeling. More than 320 of the organization's pending and approved patents support its approach to responsible AI, with many of these patented AI techniques used in customer-facing solutions.

"Equifax patents protect the unique innovations created for the benefit of the customers and consumers we serve in 24 countries around the world," said Harald Schneider, Chief Data & Analytics Officer at Equifax. "We are focused on continuous innovation. Our growing suite of EFX.AI -powered solutions, made possible by the Equifax Cloud™ , our unique differentiated data, and our patented capabilities are driving higher-performing solutions and processes to help our customers get to the insights they need faster, ultimately enabling new consumer opportunities."

The custom-built Equifax Cloud is a top-tier global technology and security infrastructure that continues to set the company apart in the industry. Backed by a multi-year, approximately $3 billion investment in security and technology, The Equifax Cloud and custom data fabric enable the organization to drive AI innovation and maximize EFX.AI capabilities for faster solution implementation, new product innovation, cloud-native model deployment and expedited consumer decisioning.

The latest technology and innovation covered by the most recent Equifax patents include:

Production-Ready Attributes Creation and Management for Software Development (Australia) - This patent describes features of the Equifax Ignite ® and InterConnect ® platforms that allow for more effective attribute management, allowing customers to quickly move from analytics to production. It describes a computing system that uses attribute templates in a production-reading programming language to determine and generate attribute definitions. These attribute definitions are more easily deployed to the production environment and can also be monitored more effectively to ensure performance.

(Australia) - This patent describes features of the ® and ® platforms that allow for more effective attribute management, allowing customers to quickly move from analytics to production. It describes a computing system that uses attribute templates in a production-reading programming language to determine and generate attribute definitions. These attribute definitions are more easily deployed to the production environment and can also be monitored more effectively to ensure performance. Consolidation of Data Sources for Expedited Validation of Risk Assessment Data (U.S.) - This patent consolidates and validates user-provided data and data from financial institutions through a single interface. This instant, combined validation aims to overcome slow, traditional data checks, accelerating decision-making. This technology can support next generation OnlyEquifax solutions like Income Qualify , which delivers income and employment insights from The Work Number ® alongside the Equifax credit report to mortgage lenders during the prequalification and pre-approval phase, offering earlier visibility into an applicant's financial health.

(U.S.) - This patent consolidates and validates user-provided data and data from financial institutions through a single interface. This instant, combined validation aims to overcome slow, traditional data checks, accelerating decision-making. This technology can support next generation OnlyEquifax solutions like , which delivers income and employment insights from ® alongside the Equifax credit report to mortgage lenders during the prequalification and pre-approval phase, offering earlier visibility into an applicant's financial health. Updating Attribute Data Structures to Indicate Trends in Attribute Data Provided to Automated Modeling Systems (European Patent Office) - This patent describes a system that enhances automated prediction models, such as those for risk or credit assessment, by addressing the limitations of using only static data. It achieves this by creating "trended attributes" from Equifax historical data, capturing behavioral patterns over time.

(European Patent Office) - This patent describes a system that enhances automated prediction models, such as those for risk or credit assessment, by addressing the limitations of using only static data. It achieves this by creating "trended attributes" from Equifax historical data, capturing behavioral patterns over time. Machine-Learning Techniques for Risk Assessment Based on Multiple Data Sources (U.S.) - This patent describes a machine-learning system that creates a more accurate and complete "integrated risk score" by combining traditional and alternative data , data not historically contained in traditional credit reports—including rental, utility, and telecom payments. This system enables Equifax to provide a more comprehensive and equitable risk evaluation and improve decision-making. Solutions like Financial Durability Measures provide more insight into a household's likely financial resilience.

(U.S.) - This patent describes a machine-learning system that creates a more accurate and complete "integrated risk score" by combining traditional and , data not historically contained in traditional credit reports—including rental, utility, and telecom payments. This system enables Equifax to provide a more comprehensive and equitable risk evaluation and improve decision-making. Solutions like provide more insight into a household's likely financial resilience. Secure Online Access Control to Prevent Identification Information Misuse (Australia) - This patent describes a central security system for managing and protecting digital resources, aiming to prevent online fraud . It creates a "secure resource management system" that acts as a trusted record keeper, storing permanent records of each resource and its transaction history. This technology can support solutions like Australia's Fraud Detection and Prevention platform, giving Equifax customers the ability to verify ownership before granting access, ensuring secure resource transfers and preventing fraudulent activity.

(Australia) - This patent describes a central security system for managing and protecting digital resources, aiming to prevent online . It creates a "secure resource management system" that acts as a trusted record keeper, storing permanent records of each resource and its transaction history. This technology can support solutions like Australia's platform, giving Equifax customers the ability to verify ownership before granting access, ensuring secure resource transfers and preventing fraudulent activity. Device-Agnostic Access Control Techniques (European Patent Office) - This patent describes a smart, "device-agnostic" security system that improves user experience by creating a unique "behavioral fingerprint," called a "historical entity vector," for each legitimate user. This patented technology, which can be used in Equifax UK Identity Verification & Fraud Prevention solutions, is able to compare current authentication data to the historical fingerprint, enabling the system to recognize the real user on a new device, ensuring secure, seamless access to interactive websites and apps.

Learn more about the Equifax commitment to responsible AI innovation at EFX.AI . The most recent Equifax Intellectual Property list is available here .

