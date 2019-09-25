Equifax, World Economic Forum Convene Global Cybersecurity Workshop

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax (NYSE: EFX) and the World Economic Forum Centre for Cybersecurity are convening global experts to discuss cybersecurity at the company's headquarters. The focus of the two-day workshop is for leading academics, government and law enforcement officials, public sector representatives, and security professionals to explore how Artificial Intelligence has the potential to change the dynamics of cybersecurity in the near future.

This workshop is part of the Future Series: Cybercrime 2025 project, and it is the first of a series of workshops being organized by the Centre for Cybersecurity and its partners. The project aims to increase understanding of the cybersecurity threat and risk implications posed by emerging technologies that are shaping the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

"The cybersecurity challenges accelerating alongside the burgeoning technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution are among the most urgent and crucial of our time," said Alois Zwinggi, Head of the Centre for Cybersecurity. "The World Economic Forum and our partner Equifax are convening global experts from academia and private- and public-sector organizations to spearhead the multistakeholder action needed globally to prevent the adversarial use of artificial intelligence and other technologies."

"Hosting the World Economic Forum Centre for Cybersecurity and its partners is one way we are advancing how companies, governments, and individuals protect their data," said Jamil Farshchi, Equifax Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). "Through our partnership with the World Economic Forum Centre for Cybersecurity, we are helping to create a more secure digital future by sharing best practices and identifying next-generation security threats."

Equifax has been on a journey to transform and is committed to putting consumers first and safeguarding their information. As part of that commitment, the company is spending an incremental $1.25 billion from 2018 through 2020 to transform technology and security into industry-leading capabilities.

An important part of that transformation is the company's approach to cybersecurity. Specifically, Farshchi and the company are focused on changing culture and technical capabilities to increase the maturity of Equifax's security program. Since 2017, Equifax has made changes including:

Reorganizing its Senior Leadership team so the CISO reports directly to the CEO;

Bringing new leaders into the organization including a Chief Privacy and Data Governance Officer and a global lead on Enterprise Risk and Compliance;

Opening a new, state-of-the-art facility called the Global Fusion Center, which is Equifax's hub for security and fraud detection and prevention;

Adding a security goal to incentive compensation plans for all bonus-eligible employees to underscore employees' collective responsibility for security;

Increasing the number of technical people in Equifax's security operations and investing in advanced education for security employees.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

Equifax is a global data, analytics, and technology company and believes knowledge drives progress. The Company blends unique data, analytics, and technology with a passion for serving customers globally, to create insights that power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 11,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit Equifax.com and follow the company's news on Twitter and LinkedIn.

