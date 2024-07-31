Equifax Announces Participation in August Investor Conferences

News provided by

Equifax Inc.

Jul 31, 2024, 16:20 ET

ATLANTA, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) will participate in several upcoming investor conferences in August 2024.

Trevor Burns, Senior Vice President of Corporate Investor Relations, will attend the Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, August 14, 2024; the Needham Virtual FinTech & Digital Transformation Conference on Thursday, August 15, 2024; the Wells Fargo 9th Annual FinTech, Information & Business Services Forum on Wednesday, August 21, 2024; and Deutsche Bank's 2024 Technology Conference on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.
At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 15,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Molly Clegg for Equifax
[email protected]

SOURCE Equifax Inc.

Also from this source

Equifax Introduces New Mortgage Verification Solution

Equifax Introduces New Mortgage Verification Solution

Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) has launched a new solution, All Employers Within 90 DaysTM, in support of its commitment to providing an extensive set of...
Equifax Delivers Strong Second Quarter 2024 Revenue Growth of 9% Led by Workforce Solutions Non-Mortgage Verification Services

Equifax Delivers Strong Second Quarter 2024 Revenue Growth of 9% Led by Workforce Solutions Non-Mortgage Verification Services

Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Second quarter 2024 revenue of $1.430 billion grew a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics