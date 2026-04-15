Equinix Accelerates Enterprise AI Workloads with Launch of Fabric Intelligence

AI agents autonomously manage networking environments to create more adaptive, efficient and resilient infrastructure for customers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced the availability of Equinix Fabric Intelligence™, an AI-native operational layer to manage network infrastructure. Fabric Intelligence enables enterprises to deploy AI-powered networking across their operations, a shift from legacy software-defined networking design to simplify the complexities of today's AI workflows. Powering the Equinix Distributed AI™ Hub, Fabric Intelligence introduces smart automation for deploying, optimizing and maintaining global infrastructure, giving organizations a more resilient, efficient and adaptive backbone for their AI workloads.

Equinix Fabric Intelligence™

"The whole concept of AI is to make processes faster, and manual processes for network monitoring and management are difficult, if not impossible, to scale effectively," said Jim Frey, Principal Analyst at Omdia. "Our research shows 93% of organizations agree that network automation will be essential for keeping pace with future change, and 88% also agree that AI itself will be required for effective network automation. With Fabric Intelligence, Equinix is providing enterprises the AI-driven control plane for deploying, activating, and managing multi-cloud networking, to help them meet the scale and automation needs of the distributed AI era."

AI thrives in dynamic, connected environments, but many enterprises rely on slow, rigid legacy network architectures that were never designed for the speed and complexity of today's intelligence systems. As AI adoption continues to accelerate, traditional network operations teams are struggling to keep up. Manual workflows can create bottlenecks, long deployment cycles hamper growth, and visibility gaps compound the challenge. AI demands real-time, adaptive networking—driving a shift to AI-assisted network operations that interpret telemetry and respond dynamically. The result is a widening gap between the speed of AI and the networks expected to support it.

Fabric Intelligence automates how AI workloads connect and operate across clouds, data centers and edge environments. It provides organizations with a smarter way to manage the complexity of AI by automating how their connections are set up, adjusted and maintained across these distributed environments. As a result, distributed systems run reliably without constant manual effort, freeing teams to focus on strategic business priorities, such as building new AI capabilities and scaling operations.

"All enterprises are focused on leveraging AI to transform their business, but most lack the infrastructure needed to deploy it at scale in ways that drive their growth," said Jon Lin, Chief Business Officer at Equinix. "As agentic AI matures and inferencing applications proliferate across the enterprise, networking infrastructure needs to be faster and more flexible than ever before. Fabric Intelligence turns infrastructure from a constraint to a competitive advantage by enabling our customers to spend less time managing complexity and more time moving their business forward."

Fabric Intelligence provides a suite of AI-native solutions enabling enterprises to design, deploy and manage their infrastructure using intuitive tools like natural language, automated agentic workflows and powerful predictive insights. Combined with Equinix's global infrastructure of 280 high-performance data centers in 77 metros around the world, Equinix is helping to accelerate enterprise adoption of AI tools and next-generation infrastructure. Earlier this year, Equinix also joined the Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF), the open foundation driving the transparent and collaborative evolution of agentic AI, as a Gold member. This commitment will help build an open, secure and infrastructure‑ready foundation for the global autonomous economy.

Fabric Intelligence, part of the Equinix Fabric® portfolio with more than 4,400 customers worldwide, is made up of the following components:

Fabric Super Agent

An AI superagent that helps customers autonomously manage their networking environments using simple natural language requests through Slack, Microsoft Teams or the Equinix Customer Portal.

Fabric Super Agent reduces deployment timelines from weeks to minutes, removing the need to navigate complex interfaces or understand APIs by helping users design, deploy and operate their networks with automated recommendations, configuration support and real-time performance insights.

MCP Server

A set of AI-ready management tools to simplify connecting AI systems to complex networks, enabling high-performance, low-latency service creation and testing.

Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers let customers integrate with top AI clients like Claude Code, OpenAI Codex, VS Code Copilot and Cursor, allowing developers to work with their preferred agents inside their network operations environment.

Fabric Application Connect

A private, dedicated connectivity marketplace that allows enterprises to access AI service providers that offer inference, training, storage, security and other foundational AI components without exposing sensitive data to the public internet. This enables secure development and deployment of next-generation AI applications and agentic workflows.

Fabric Insights

AI-powered network monitoring that analyzes real-time telemetry to predict anomalies and manage network health. Integrates directly with security information and event management (SIEM) platforms like Splunk and Datadog as well as Fabric Super Agent.

Fabric Intelligence is available now to preview. To get more information and request access, please register your interest here. Demonstrations of Fabric Intelligence will be available at the Equinix booth (7101) at Google Cloud Next 2026.

Additional Resources

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) shortens the path to boundless connectivity anywhere in the world. Its digital infrastructure, data center footprint and interconnected ecosystems empower innovations that enhance our work, life and planet. Equinix connects economies, countries, organizations and communities, delivering seamless digital experiences and cutting-edge AI—quickly, efficiently and everywhere.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the current inflationary environment; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; stock price fluctuations; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of building and operating IBX® and xScale® data centers, including those related to sourcing suitable power and land, and any supply chain constraints or increased costs of supplies; the challenges of developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; risks related to regulatory inquiries or litigation; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.