MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced that Olivier Leonetti, Chief Financial Officer, and Phillip Konieczny, Senior Vice President of Finance, will present at the Nareit REITweek Conference on Wednesday, June 3, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at www.equinix.com/investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) shortens the path to boundless connectivity anywhere in the world. Its digital infrastructure, data center footprint and interconnected ecosystems empower innovations that enhance our work, life and planet. Equinix connects economies, countries, organizations and communities, delivering seamless digital experiences and cutting-edge AI—quickly, efficiently and everywhere.

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.