Equinix Announces Tax Treatment of 2025 Distributions

Equinix, Inc.

Jan 20, 2026, 08:01 ET

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced the tax treatment for all 2025 distributions on its common stock.










Record Date

Payment Date

Total
Distribution
(per share)

Box 1a Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend
(per share)

Box 1b
Qualified
Taxable
Dividend 
(per share)

Box 3 Return
of Capital
(per share)

Box 5

Section 199A

Dividend
(per share)

Q1

02/26/2025

03/19/2025

$4.690000

$4.690000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$4.690000

Q2

05/21/2025

06/18/2025

$4.690000

$4.690000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$4.690000

Q3

08/20/2025

09/17/2025

$4.690000

$4.690000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$4.690000

Q4

11/19/2025

12/17/2025

$4.690000

$4.690000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$4.690000

Total

$18.76000

$18.76000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$18.76000

This information has been prepared using the best available information to date. Equinix's federal income tax return for the year ended December 31, 2025, has not yet been filed. Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and Equinix cannot advise you on how distributions should be reported on your federal income tax return. Please also note that state and local taxation of REIT distributions vary and may not be the same as the federal rules. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of these distributions.

Please consult your tax advisor regarding Box 5 and how you should report the amount in your tax filing.

About Equinix
Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) shortens the path to boundless connectivity anywhere in the world. Its digital infrastructure, data center footprint and interconnected ecosystems empower innovations that enhance our work, life and planet. Equinix connects economies, countries, organizations and communities, delivering seamless digital experiences and cutting-edge AI—quickly, efficiently and everywhere.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements, including statements related to the tax treatment for distributions on Equinix's common stock. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

