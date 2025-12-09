Equinix Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Datacenter Services Sustainability 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment

Equinix recognized for strengths, including water management innovation, AI sustainability and customer decarbonization instruments

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced that it has been positioned in the Leaders category in the first IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Datacenter Services Sustainability 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment (doc #US53000525, December 2025 ) . According to the report, "Equinix is distinguished by its strong commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship."

"Equinix has demonstrated leadership in sustainable datacenter operations," said Olga Yashkova, Research Manager, Enterprise Workloads and Datacenter Infrastructure, IDC. "Its comprehensive strategy—from renewable energy sourcing and water stewardship to circularity, heat export and green financing—positions Equinix as a Leader and a trusted partner for organizations seeking to decarbonize their digital infrastructure and address business and regulatory requirements."

Serving as critical connectivity hubs for enterprises, cloud providers and AI ecosystems, Equinix's more than 270 data centers span 77 metropolitan areas in 36 countries. The report states that "Equinix implements sustainability initiatives and innovative approaches to energy and water management across its global colocation network."

"Equinix is uniquely positioned to meet the increased market demand for sustainable digital infrastructure solutions," said Christopher Wellise, Vice President, Sustainability at Equinix. "Our decades of pioneering new sustainability breakthroughs, combined with our next-generation energy solutions and enhanced operational efficiencies, are setting new industry standards and enabling our customers' success around the world."

The IDC MarketScape report recognized Equinix for its strengths across a range of initiatives, including:

Waste Heat Reuse : In 2024, Equinix reported the export of 14.5 GWh of residual heat from its datacenter operations—a substantial 245% increase compared to the previous year. Equinix's heat export initiatives are particularly notable in cities such as Helsinki, Toronto, and Paris, where the company's datacenters actively supply excess thermal energy to municipal district heating networks and community facilities.

: In 2024, Equinix reported the export of 14.5 GWh of residual heat from its datacenter operations—a substantial 245% increase compared to the previous year. Equinix's heat export initiatives are particularly notable in cities such as Helsinki, Toronto, and Paris, where the company's datacenters actively supply excess thermal energy to municipal district heating networks and community facilities. Water Management Innovation : Equinix's water focus program drives best practices in water management for cooling, with a reported annual average Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) 1 of 0.95 in 2024. Customer-facing water reports and advanced engineering solutions (e.g., water-free energy sources, thermal storage, and aggressive reuse) reinforce operational accountability in water-constrained markets.

: Equinix's water focus program drives best practices in water management for cooling, with a reported annual average Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) of 0.95 in 2024. Customer-facing water reports and advanced engineering solutions (e.g., water-free energy sources, thermal storage, and aggressive reuse) reinforce operational accountability in water-constrained markets. Low Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) 2 : Equinix achieved a global annualized average PUE of 1.39 in 2024 (a 6% YoY improvement), with select sites showing a significantly lower number. The company aims for a global average PUE of 1.33 by 2030.

: Equinix achieved a global annualized average PUE of 1.39 in 2024 (a 6% YoY improvement), with select sites showing a significantly lower number. The company aims for a global average PUE of 1.33 by 2030. Achieving Sustainability Goals : Equinix is committed to achieving net-zero emissions across its value chain by 2040, validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative, aiming to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 90% and absolute Scope 3 emissions by 90% (compared to the 2019 baseline).

: Equinix is committed to achieving net-zero emissions across its value chain by 2040, validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative, aiming to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 90% and absolute Scope 3 emissions by 90% (compared to the 2019 baseline). Renewable Energy Commitment : Equinix was early to commit to 100% clean and renewable energy coverage by 2030, achieving 96% global coverage in 2024 (including 100% in the Americas and EMEA).

: Equinix was early to commit to 100% clean and renewable energy coverage by 2030, achieving 96% global coverage in 2024 (including 100% in the Americas and EMEA). AI Infrastructure & Sustainability Innovation : Equinix's edge AI infrastructure leverages its renewable energy coverage, enabling AI workloads and turnkey distributed AI solutions that benefit from sustainability innovations.

: Equinix's edge AI infrastructure leverages its renewable energy coverage, enabling AI workloads and turnkey distributed AI solutions that benefit from sustainability innovations. Green Financing : Since 2020, Equinix has issued over US$9 billion in green bonds, with approximately $4.9 billion allocated to green buildings, renewable energy, energy efficiency, the development of sustainable datacenter facilities, and investments in next-generation technologies, such as fuel cells for onsite power generation.

: Since 2020, Equinix has issued over US$9 billion in green bonds, with approximately $4.9 billion allocated to green buildings, renewable energy, energy efficiency, the development of sustainable datacenter facilities, and investments in next-generation technologies, such as fuel cells for onsite power generation. Customer Decarbonization Instruments: Equinix offers customized sustainability reporting for customers that includes granular data on electricity consumption, renewable energy coverage, carbon emissions, and water consumption.

For more information, read the IDC MarketScape report excerpt: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Datacenter Services Sustainability 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment.

1 Water usage effectiveness (WUE): A measure of data center sustainability calculated based on the ratio of water used in a data center system and the energy consumption of the IT equipment.

2 Power usage effectiveness (PUE): A metric used to quantify the energy efficiency of a data center calculated based on the ratio of total energy consumed by a facility and the energy used to power IT equipment.

