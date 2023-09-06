Equinix Appoints Adam Berlew as Chief Marketing Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced the appointment of Adam Berlew as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. With more than 25 years' experience in strategic marketing and global leadership roles, Berlew returns to Equinix after previously serving as a Vice President of Global Marketing from 2012 to 2015. He joins Equinix's Customer and Revenue (CRO) leadership team and will be accountable for driving customer acquisition and revenue growth through effective marketing strategies that align with the company's vision for Platform Equinix®.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Adam back to Equinix and have him join our leadership team as CMO," said Peter Van Camp, Executive Chairman and interim Chief Revenue Officer, Equinix. "As a passionate leader with a proven track record and a deep understanding of technology, cloud and market dynamics, Adam is sure to steer our brand and world-class marketing organization to new heights as digital transformation remains an unprecedent force for economic growth."

Berlew previously served as Head of Global Digital, Enterprise, Economy and Platform Marketing for Atlassian. Prior to that, he was Executive Director of Cloud AI Strategy, Operations and Global Enterprise Demand Marketing at Google, where he also served as an advisory member for Capital G, Alphabet's independent growth fund. Berlew has spent the majority of his career working for leading enterprise technology companies, including Broadcom and Dell, and began his career with Boston Consulting Group, where he focused on market and operations strategy for the technology and telecommunications industries.

"Equinix places a strong emphasis on understanding and meeting customer needs," said Berlew. "This customer-centric approach—combined with the company's brand, industry leadership and global footprint—provides immense opportunity to create and execute marketing strategies that drive value. I am thrilled to return to a company that has an unwavering commitment to continuous innovation and rapid expansion, and I look forward to the opportunity to lead high-impact initiatives and contribute to its growth trajectory."

Berlew earned his MBA from the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania, and a B.A. degree from Brown University, and is an Independent Board Member of the U.S. Olympic Luge Committee and a Life Member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

