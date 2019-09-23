Equinix Appoints Justin Dustzadeh as Chief Technology Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced the appointment of Justin Dustzadeh as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Dustzadeh is responsible for developing a technology roadmap to support the company's broader platform strategy, leading the next-generation technology and innovation function, and contributing to the company's ongoing leadership in the cloud ecosystem.

Dustzadeh joins Equinix from Uber, where he was the Head of Global Network & Software Platform. In this role, he led a team responsible for the architecture design, engineering and 24/7 operations of Uber's global network infrastructure and software platforms enabling Uber's business worldwide.

Prior to Uber, Dustzadeh worked at Visa, where he spearheaded the transformation of Visa's global infrastructure (one of the world's most mission-critical environments) toward open, software-defined networking and cloud technologies—including SDN, NFV, network virtualization, containers and open/commodity hardware.

Before joining Visa, Dustzadeh was Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Technology Strategy at Huawei, held various positions at Ericsson and AT&T, was a founder of a Silicon-Valley technology startup, and worked at two leading service providers in France .

. Dustzadeh received a B.S. in Theoretical Physics from École Normale Supérieure (Ulm) in Paris , and an M.S. and a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Télécom Paris .

"We are thrilled to have Justin join the Equinix leadership team. Justin's depth of experience in developing technology strategy and transforming some of the world's largest digital companies will be a powerful asset to Equinix as we drive the company forward, breaking new ground with our customers."

"I am very honored to join this world-class team and look forward to helping Equinix leverage the power of technology to extend its market leadership. Having architected and implemented scaled technology platforms for some of the world's most mission-critical digital environments, I have huge appreciation for how well Equinix is positioned in the new connected economy. Platform Equinix is an indispensable part of the Digital Transformation journey for many of the world's leading companies, and I am excited to help build on the company's long track record of success."

About Equinix

Equinix,Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. On this global platform for digital business, companies come together across more than 50 markets on five continents to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything they need to create their digital futures. www.Equinix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; a failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

