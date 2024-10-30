Equinix Reports Third-Quarter 2024 Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Quarterly revenues increased 7% on both an as-reported and normalized and constant currency basis over the same quarter last year to $2.2 billion

Robust pricing, strong deal conversion rates and meaningful billable cabinet improvement translated into strong performance against expectations

Accelerated pursuit of growing artificial intelligence (AI) demand in the U.S. with the signing of a greater than $15 billion joint venture, expected to nearly triple the capital invested in the company's xScale® data center portfolio once completed

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Equinix uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are described further below and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures after the presentation of our GAAP financial statements. All per-share results are presented on a fully diluted basis.

Third-Quarter 2024 Results Summary

Revenues $2.2 billion , a 2% increase over the previous quarter Includes a minimal negative foreign currency impact when compared to prior guidance rates

Operating Income $425 million , lower than the previous quarter due to the Q2 gain on sale of the Silicon Valley 12 xScale (SV12x) asset

Net Income attributable to Common Stockholders and Net Income per Share attributable to Common Stockholders $297 million , lower than the previous quarter due to the Q2 gain on sale of the SV12x asset $3.10 per share, lower than the previous quarter

Adjusted EBITDA $1,048 million , a 1% increase over the previous quarter, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 48% Includes a minimal negative foreign currency impact when compared to prior guidance rates and $2 million of integration costs

AFFO and AFFO per Share $866 million , lower than the previous quarter, due to seasonally higher recurring capital expenditures; partially offset by higher EBITDA flow-through $9.05 per share, lower than the previous quarter



2024 Annual Guidance Summary

Revenues $8.748 - $8.788 billion , an increase of approximately 7% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 7 - 8%, excluding the year-over-year impact of the power pass-through An increase of $36 million compared to prior guidance

Adjusted EBITDA $4.086 - $4.126 billion , a 47% adjusted EBITDA margin An increase of $10 million compared to prior guidance Includes $15 million of integration costs

AFFO and AFFO per Share $3.338 - $3.378 billion , an increase of 11 - 12% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 11 - 13% An increase of $18 million compared to prior guidance $34.81 - $35.22 per share, an increase of 8 - 10% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 9 - 10%



Equinix converted the presentation of results from thousands to millions in the first quarter of 2024. Certain rounding adjustments have been made to prior period disclosed amounts.

Equinix is not reasonably able to provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income (loss) from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant.

Equinix Quote

Adaire Fox-Martin, CEO and President, Equinix:

"Our 87th consecutive quarter of revenue growth was also a record-breaking one for gross bookings, with strong results across our three regions. This performance is a testament to the trust our customers place in Equinix and the value they realize partnering strategically with us. We see continued robust demand for AI-enabling digital infrastructure from a highly diverse set of customers of varying sizes, industries, and regions. This, coupled with significant expansion of our xScale capability, further strengthens our value proposition with customers and our leading position in the market."

Business Highlights

Equinix remains dedicated to making extensive investments across its global operations to support the digital infrastructure needs of customers. The company currently has 57 major projects underway in 35 markets across 22 countries, including 13 xScale projects, representing more than 22,000 cabinets of retail capacity and more than 100 megawatts of xScale capacity to be delivered through the end of 2025. Earlier this month, Equinix announced plans to nearly triple the capital invested in its xScale data center portfolio with the agreement to form a greater than $15 billion joint venture, subject to closing conditions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and GIC, with whom Equinix has previously partnered on xScale projects in Asia , the Americas and Europe . Through this joint venture, Equinix expects to build new state-of-the-art xScale facilities on multiple campuses across the U.S., each with multi-hundred megawatts of capacity. As previously announced, Equinix recently acquired a greater-than-200-acre land parcel as it develops its first multi-hundred-megawatt xScale campus in the Atlanta metro area to support the pursuit of larger AI and hyperscale workloads. Equinix's global xScale portfolio continues to see strong demand and leasing activity as the need for hyperscale infrastructure to support AI and cloud initiatives continues to grow. Since its Q2 earnings call, the company leased an incremental 20 megawatts of capacity into its Seoul 2 (SL2x) asset, bringing total xScale leasing to 385 megawatts globally with nearly 90% of its operational and under-construction capacity leased. In August, Equinix opened its first International Business Exchange™ (IBX ® ) data center in Johannesburg, South Africa to support and enhance the growing digital infrastructure and connectivity needs of enterprises and service providers on the rapidly growing African continent. The company also opened the first phases of its New York 3 (NY3) and Tokyo 15 (TY15) assets, easing capacity constraints in two key markets.

Digital infrastructure, serving as the backbone of today's economy, encompasses connectivity that touches lives daily, enabling everything from online shopping to the lifesaving operations of hospitals, to supporting the data needs of AI training and inferencing. Equinix's industry-leading global interconnection franchise continues to perform with 478,000 total interconnections deployed on its platform. In the third quarter of 2024, net interconnection adds improved to 5,700 due to strong hyperscaler cross connect additions and continued diversification of Equinix's ecosystems. Equinix Fabric ® saw continued solid growth with a roughly 40% global customer attach rate. Fabric growth was driven by solid 100-gigabyte port additions and higher bandwidth virtual connections. Internet Exchange experienced ongoing growth from existing customers as peak traffic surpassed 40 terabits per second for the first time.

Equinix's Channel program delivered another solid quarter, accounting for approximately 50% of company new logos. It continued to see growth from partners like Avant, Dell, Orange Business and WWT, with wins across a wide range of industry segments and use cases, including AI. Key wins this quarter include a data center modernization project with AT&T. Through this project, Equinix is helping a customer-experience technology company blend cloud and private infrastructure resources, enable multicloud networking and accelerate AI and automation enhancements for customer interactions.

In September, Equinix announced that it issued more than $750 million in green bonds across two completed offerings. The green bonds align the company's financing needs with its Future First sustainability strategy. With these latest issuances, Equinix will have issued a total of approximately $5.6 billion of green bonds, making it one of the top 10 largest U.S. corporate issuers in the investment-grade green bond market.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the company expects revenues to range between $2.262 and $2.302 billion, an as-reported increase of 3 - 5% over the previous quarter, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 2 - 4% excluding the quarter-over-quarter impact of the power pass-through. This guidance includes a $26 million foreign currency benefit when compared to the average FX rates in Q3 2024. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $1.010 and $1.050 billion. This guidance includes a $12 million foreign currency benefit when compared to the average FX rates in Q3 2024, $8 million of integration costs related to acquisitions and higher seasonal spending. Recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $94 and $114 million, consistent with our typical seasonal investments in Q4.

For the full year of 2024, total revenues are expected to range between $8.748 and $8.788 billion, an as-reported increase of approximately 7% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of approximately 7 - 8% excluding the year-over-year impact of the power pass-through. This $36 million increase from previously issued guidance is due to $12 million of better-than-expected operating performance and a $24 million positive foreign currency benefit when compared to the prior guidance rates. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $4.086 and $4.126 billion, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 47%. This $10 million increase over previously issued guidance is due to a positive foreign currency benefit when compared to prior guidance rates. AFFO is expected to range between $3.338 and $3.378 billion, an as-reported increase of 11 - 12% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 11 - 13%. This $18 million increase over the previously issued guidance is due to $15 million from better-than-expected operating performance and a $3 million positive foreign currency benefit when compared to prior guidance rates. AFFO per share is expected to range between $34.81 and $35.22, an as-reported increase of 8 - 10% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 9 - 10%. Total capital expenditures are expected to range between $2.850 and $3.100 billion. Non-recurring capital expenditures, including xScale-related capital expenditures, are expected to range between $2.620 and $2.850 billion, and recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $230 and $250 million.

The U.S. dollar exchange rates used for 2024 guidance, taking into consideration the impact of our current foreign currency hedges, have been updated to $1.11 to the Euro, $1.28 to the Pound, S$1.29 to the U.S. Dollar, ¥144 to the U.S. Dollar, A$1.45 to the U.S. Dollar, HK$7.77 to the U.S. Dollar, R$5.46 to the U.S. Dollar and C$1.35 to the U.S. Dollar. The Q3 2024 global revenue breakdown by currency for the Euro, British Pound, Singapore Dollar, Japanese Yen, Australian Dollar, Hong Kong Dollar, Brazilian Real and Canadian Dollar is 20%, 10%, 9%, 5%, 5%, 3%, 3% and 2%, respectively.

The adjusted EBITDA guidance is based on the revenue guidance less our expectations of cash cost of revenues and cash operating expenses. The AFFO guidance is based on the adjusted EBITDA guidance less our expectations of net interest expense, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, income tax expense, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, other income (expense), (gains) losses on disposition of real estate property, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.

Q3 2024 Results Conference Call and Replay Information

Equinix will discuss its quarterly results for the period ended September 30, 2024, along with its future outlook, in its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 5:30 PM ET (2:30 PM PT). A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at www.equinix.com/investors . To hear the conference call live, please dial 1-517-308-9482 (domestic and international) and reference the passcode EQIX.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the call through Tuesday, December 31, 2024, by dialing 1-888-296-6944 and referencing the passcode 2024. In addition, the webcast will be available at www.equinix.com/investors (no password required).

Investor Presentation and Supplemental Financial Information

Equinix has made available on its website a presentation designed to accompany the discussion of Equinix's results and future outlook, along with certain supplemental financial information and other data. Interested parties may access this information through the Equinix Investor Relations website at www.equinix.com/investors .

Additional Resources

EQUINIX, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September

30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September

30, 2023

September

30, 2024

September

30, 2023 Recurring revenues $ 2,059

$ 2,024

$ 1,961

$ 6,093

$ 5,769 Non-recurring revenues 142

135

100

394

309 Revenues 2,201

2,159

2,061

6,487

6,078 Cost of revenues 1,098

1,082

1,069

3,271

3,136 Gross profit 1,103

1,077

992

3,216

2,942 Operating expenses:

















Sales and marketing 237

219

212

682

638 General and administrative 434

437

404

1,315

1,205 Transaction costs 7

3

(1)

12

7 Gain on asset sales —

(18)

(4)

(18)

(5) Total operating expenses 678

641

611

1,991

1,845 Income from operations 425

436

381

1,225

1,097 Interest and other income (expense):















Interest income 35

29

23

88

66 Interest expense (117)

(110)

(102)

(331)

(299) Other income (expense) 7

(7)

(6)

(6)

(10) Loss on debt extinguishment —

—

—

(1)

— Total interest and other, net (75)

(88)

(85)

(250)

(243) Income before income taxes 350

348

296

975

854 Income tax expense (54)

(47)

(20)

(147)

(112) Net income 296

301

276

828

742 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 1

—

—

1

— Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 297

$ 301

$ 276

$ 829

$ 742 Earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to common stockholders: Basic EPS $ 3.11

$ 3.17

$ 2.94

$ 8.73

$ 7.94 Diluted EPS $ 3.10

$ 3.16

$ 2.93

$ 8.69

$ 7.91 Weighted-average shares for basic EPS (in thousands) 95,394

94,919

93,683

94,992

93,396 Weighted-average shares for diluted EPS (in thousands) 95,731

95,166

94,168

95,350

93,788

EQUINIX, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in millions)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September

30, 2024

June 30,

2024

September

30, 2023

September

30, 2024

September

30, 2023 Net income $ 296

$ 301

$ 276

$ 828

$ 742 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:











Foreign currency translation adjustment ("CTA") gain (loss) 421

(78)

(413)

(15)

(230) Net investment hedge CTA gain (loss) (138)

24

149

16

85 Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges (25)

11

26

6

8 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 258

(43)

(238)

7

(137) Comprehensive income, net of tax 554

258

38

835

605 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 1

—

—

1

— Comprehensive income attributable to Equinix $ 555

$ 258

$ 38

$ 836

$ 605

EQUINIX, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions, except headcount)

(unaudited)



September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,776

$ 2,096 Short-term investments 451

— Accounts receivable, net 1,123

1,004 Other current assets 705

468 Total current assets 5,055

3,568 Property, plant and equipment, net 19,665

18,601 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,487

1,449 Goodwill 5,768

5,737 Intangible assets, net 1,544

1,705 Other assets 1,919

1,591 Total assets $ 35,438

$ 32,651 Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Stockholders' Equity





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,125

$ 1,187 Accrued property, plant and equipment 394

398 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 149

131 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 202

138 Current portion of mortgage and loans payable 5

8 Current portion of senior notes 2,198

998 Other current liabilities 297

302 Total current liabilities 4,370

3,162 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 1,366

1,331 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 2,193

2,123 Mortgage and loans payable, less current portion 688

663 Senior notes, less current portion 12,387

12,062 Other liabilities 822

796 Total liabilities 21,826

20,137 Redeemable non-controlling interest 25

25 Common stockholders' equity:





Common stock —

— Additional paid-in capital 20,069

18,596 Treasury stock (40)

(56) Accumulated dividends (9,921)

(8,695) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,283)

(1,290) Retained earnings 4,763

3,934 Total common stockholders' equity 13,588

12,489 Non-controlling interests (1)

— Total stockholders' equity 13,587

12,489 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and stockholders' equity $ 35,438

$ 32,651







Ending headcount by geographic region is as follows:





Americas headcount 6,220

5,953 EMEA headcount 4,315

4,267 Asia-Pacific headcount 3,104

2,931 Total headcount 13,639

13,151

EQUINIX, INC.

Summary of Debt Principal Outstanding

(in millions)

(unaudited)



September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023







Finance lease liabilities $ 2,395

$ 2,261







Term loans 669

642 Mortgage payable and other loans payable 24

29 Plus: debt issuance costs and debt discounts 1

1 Total mortgage and loans payable principal 694

672







Senior notes 14,585

13,060 Plus: debt issuance costs and debt discounts 116

108 Total senior notes principal 14,701

13,168







Total debt principal outstanding $ 17,790

$ 16,101

EQUINIX, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in millions)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023





















Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income $ 296

$ 301

$ 276

$ 828

$ 742

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation, amortization and accretion 494

490

462

1,509

1,382

Stock-based compensation 122

125

98

348

301

Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discounts 5

5

5

15

15

Loss on debt extinguishment —

—

—

1

—

Gain on asset sales —

(18)

(4)

(18)

(5)

Other items 23

25

18

54

43

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable (12)

(56)

(47)

(153)

(200)

Income taxes, net (17)

12

(15)

(14)

(7)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses (102)

60

70

(98)

85

Operating lease right-of-use assets 41

38

40

117

117

Operating lease liabilities (37)

(33)

(34)

(102)

(100)

Other assets and liabilities (55)

(37)

(84)

(219)

(155) Net cash provided by operating activities 758

912

785

2,268

2,218 Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net (29)

(33)

(27)

(65)

(82)

Purchases of short-term investments (450)

—

—

(450)

—

Real estate acquisitions (162)

(108)

(113)

(287)

(153)

Purchases of other property, plant and equipment (724)

(648)

(617)

(2,079)

(1,785)

Proceeds from asset sales —

247

5

247

77

Investment in loan receivable —

(196)

—

(196)

—

Loan receivable upfront fee —

4

—

4

— Net cash used in investing activities (1,365)

(734)

(752)

(2,826)

(1,943) Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from employee equity awards 44

—

42

92

87

Contribution from non-controlling interest 4

—

—

4

25

Payment of dividend distributions (413)

(405)

(325)

(1,230)

(972)

Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net of offering costs 976

—

—

976

301

Proceeds from senior notes, net of debt discounts 780

744

338

1,524

902

Repayment of finance lease liabilities (35)

(35)

(32)

(101)

(98)

Repayment of mortgage and loans payable (2)

(2)

(2)

(6)

(5)

Debt issuance costs (6)

(8)

(3)

(14)

(7) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,348

294

18

1,245

233 Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 39

(6)

(35)

(7)

(58) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 780

466

16

680

450 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,996

1,530

2,342

2,096

1,908 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,776

$ 1,996

$ 2,358

$ 2,776

$ 2,358 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes $ 63

$ 37

$ 42

$ 164

$ 126 Cash paid for interest $ 111

$ 126

$ 97

$ 338

$ 335





















Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) (1) $ (578)

$ 211

$ 60

$ (493)

$ 357





















Adjusted free cash flow (adjusted negative free cash flow) (2) $ (416)

$ 319

$ 173

$ (206)

$ 510





















(1) We define free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash used in investing activities (excluding the net purchases, sales and maturities of investments) as presented below:

Net cash provided by operating activities as presented above $ 758

$ 912

$ 785

$ 2,268

$ 2,218

Net cash used in investing activities as presented above (1,365)

(734)

(752)

(2,826)

(1,943)

Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net 29

33

27

65

82

Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) $ (578)

$ 211

$ 60

$ (493)

$ 357





















(2) We define adjusted free cash flow (adjusted negative free cash flow) as free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as defined above, excluding any real estate and business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired as presented below:

Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as defined above $ (578)

$ 211

$ 60

$ (493)

$ 357

Less real estate acquisitions 162

108

113

287

153

Adjusted free cash flow (adjusted negative free cash flow) $ (416)

$ 319

$ 173

$ (206)

$ 510

EQUINIX, INC.

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Supplemental Data

(in millions)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Recurring revenues $ 2,059

$ 2,024

$ 1,961

$ 6,093

$ 5,769

Non-recurring revenues 142

135

100

394

309

Revenues (1) 2,201

2,159

2,061

6,487

6,078























Cash cost of revenues (2) 732

716

726

2,162

2,113

Cash gross profit (3) 1,469

1,443

1,335

4,325

3,965























Cash operating expenses (4)(7):

















Cash sales and marketing expenses (5) 162

144

138

460

419

Cash general and administrative expenses (6) 259

263

261

789

764

Total cash operating expenses (4)(7) 421

407

399

1,249

1,183























Adjusted EBITDA (8) $ 1,048

$ 1,036

$ 936

$ 3,076

$ 2,782























Cash gross margins (9) 67 %

67 %

65 %

67 %

65 %























Adjusted EBITDA margins(10) 48 %

48 %

45 %

47 %

46 %























Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate (11) 29 %

138 %

82 %

107 %

39 %























FFO (12) $ 609

$ 597

$ 562

$ 1,759

$ 1,605























AFFO (13)(14) $ 866

$ 877

$ 772

$ 2,586

$ 2,328























Basic FFO per share (15) $ 6.38

$ 6.29

$ 6.00

$ 18.52

$ 17.19























Diluted FFO per share (15) $ 6.36

$ 6.27

$ 5.97

$ 18.45

$ 17.12























Basic AFFO per share (15) $ 9.08

$ 9.24

$ 8.24

$ 27.22

$ 24.92























Diluted AFFO per share (15) $ 9.05

$ 9.22

$ 8.19

$ 27.12

$ 24.82











































(1) The geographic split of our revenues on a services basis is presented below:































Americas Revenues:









































Colocation $ 617

$ 624

$ 597

$ 1,848

$ 1,754

Interconnection 224

219

207

658

610

Managed infrastructure 66

66

63

198

185

Other 7

7

5

20

15

Recurring revenues 914

916

872

2,724

2,564

Non-recurring revenues 44

50

41

139

121

Revenues $ 958

$ 966

$ 913

$ 2,863

$ 2,685























EMEA Revenues:









































Colocation $ 566

$ 543

$ 538

$ 1,658

$ 1,571

Interconnection 86

84

79

253

229

Managed infrastructure 35

34

33

104

97

Other 26

24

23

74

74

Recurring revenues 713

685

673

2,089

1,971

Non-recurring revenues 30

36

36

102

116

Revenues $ 743

$ 721

$ 709

$ 2,191

$ 2,087























Asia-Pacific Revenues:









































Colocation $ 337

$ 333

$ 329

$ 1,004

$ 971

Interconnection 74

71

67

215

198

Managed infrastructure 17

16

18

50

55

Other 4

3

2

11

10

Recurring revenues 432

423

416

1,280

1,234

Non-recurring revenues 68

49

23

153

72

Revenues $ 500

$ 472

$ 439

$ 1,433

$ 1,306























Worldwide Revenues:









































Colocation $ 1,520

$ 1,500

$ 1,464

$ 4,510

$ 4,296

Interconnection 384

374

353

1,126

1,037

Managed infrastructure 118

116

114

352

337

Other 37

34

30

105

99

Recurring revenues 2,059

2,024

1,961

6,093

5,769

Non-recurring revenues 142

135

100

394

309

Revenues $ 2,201

$ 2,159

$ 2,061

$ 6,487

$ 6,078





















(2) We define cash cost of revenues as cost of revenues less depreciation, amortization, accretion and stock-based compensation as presented below:











Cost of revenues $ 1,098

$ 1,082

$ 1,069

$ 3,271

$ 3,136

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense (351)

(351)

(331)

(1,066)

(988)

Stock-based compensation expense (15)

(15)

(12)

(43)

(35)

Cash cost of revenues $ 732

$ 716

$ 726

$ 2,162

$ 2,113























The geographic split of our cash cost of revenues is presented below:































Americas cash cost of revenues $ 289

$ 273

$ 270

$ 832

$ 784

EMEA cash cost of revenues 270

299

305

874

873

Asia-Pacific cash cost of revenues 173

144

151

456

456

Cash cost of revenues $ 732

$ 716

$ 726

$ 2,162

$ 2,113









(3) We define cash gross profit as revenues less cash cost of revenues (as defined above).





















(4) We define cash operating expense as selling, general, and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation. We also refer to cash operating expense as cash selling, general and administrative expense or "cash SG&A".











Selling, general, and administrative expense $ 671

$ 656

$ 616

$ 1,997

$ 1,843

Depreciation and amortization expense (143)

(139)

(131)

(443)

(394)

Stock-based compensation expense (107)

(110)

(86)

(305)

(266)

Cash operating expense $ 421

$ 407

$ 399

$ 1,249

$ 1,183





















(5) We define cash sales and marketing expense as sales and marketing expense less depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as presented below:























Sales and marketing expense $ 237

$ 219

$ 212

$ 682

$ 638

Depreciation and amortization expense (50)

(50)

(51)

(151)

(153)

Stock-based compensation expense (25)

(25)

(23)

(71)

(66)

Cash sales and marketing expense $ 162

$ 144

$ 138

$ 460

$ 419





















(6) We define cash general and administrative expense as general and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as presented below:























General and administrative expense $ 434

$ 437

$ 404

$ 1,315

$ 1,205

Depreciation and amortization expense (93)

(89)

(80)

(292)

(241)

Stock-based compensation expense (82)

(85)

(63)

(234)

(200)

Cash general and administrative expenses $ 259

$ 263

$ 261

$ 789

$ 764





















(7) The geographic split of our cash operating expense, or cash SG&A, as defined above, is presented below:























Americas cash SG&A $ 242

$ 242

$ 238

$ 743

$ 697

EMEA cash SG&A 101

98

94

294

283

Asia-Pacific cash SG&A 78

67

67

212

203

Cash SG&A $ 421

$ 407

$ 399

$ 1,249

$ 1,183





















(8) We define adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding income tax expense, interest income, interest expense, other income or expense, loss on debt extinguishment , depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, and gain on asset sales as presented below:























Net income $ 296

$ 301

$ 276

$ 828

$ 742

Income tax expense 54

47

20

147

112

Interest income (35)

(29)

(23)

(88)

(66)

Interest expense 117

110

102

331

299

Other expense (income) (7)

7

6

6

10

Loss on debt extinguishment —

—

—

1

—

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 494

490

462

1,509

1,382

Stock-based compensation expense 122

125

98

348

301

Transaction costs 7

3

(1)

12

7

Gain on asset sales —

(18)

(4)

(18)

(5)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,048

$ 1,036

$ 936

$ 3,076

$ 2,782























The geographic split of our adjusted EBITDA is presented below:































Americas net income (loss) $ (126)

$ —

$ 38

$ (172)

$ (44)

Americas income tax expense 55

46

20

147

112

Americas interest income (28)

(19)

(18)

(62)

(52)

Americas interest expense 89

91

87

269

255

Americas other expense (income) 77

(5)

(39)

35

(27)

Americas depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 273

269

252

847

749

Americas stock-based compensation expense 82

84

64

232

201

Americas transaction costs 5

3

1

9

5

Americas (gain) loss on asset sales —

(18)

—

(18)

4

Americas adjusted EBITDA $ 427

$ 451

$ 405

$ 1,287

$ 1,203























EMEA net income $ 288

$ 156

$ 126

$ 579

$ 477

EMEA income tax expense (benefit) (1)

1

—

—

—

EMEA interest income (4)

(6)

(3)

(15)

(9)

EMEA interest expense 17

9

4

30

13

EMEA other expense (income) (81)

7

42

(35)

23

EMEA depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 128

133

126

394

374

EMEA stock-based compensation expense 23

24

21

68

62

EMEA transaction costs 2

—

(2)

3

1

EMEA gain on asset sales —

—

(4)

—

(9)

EMEA adjusted EBITDA $ 372

$ 324

$ 310

$ 1,024

$ 932























Asia-Pacific net income $ 134

$ 145

$ 112

$ 421

$ 309

Asia-Pacific income tax expense —

—

—

—

—

Asia-Pacific interest income (3)

(4)

(2)

(11)

(5)

Asia-Pacific interest expense 11

10

11

32

31

Asia-Pacific other expense (income) (3)

5

3

6

14

Asia-Pacific loss on debt extinguishment —

—

—

1

—

Asia-Pacific depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 93

88

84

268

259

Asia-Pacific stock-based compensation expense 17

17

13

48

38

Asia-Pacific transaction costs —

—

—

—

1

Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA $ 249

$ 261

$ 221

$ 765

$ 647





















(9) We define cash gross margins as cash gross profit divided by revenues.































Our cash gross margins by geographic region are presented below:































Americas cash gross margins 70 %

72 %

70 %

71 %

71 %

EMEA cash gross margins 64 %

59 %

57 %

60 %

58 %

Asia-Pacific cash gross margins 65 %

69 %

66 %

68 %

65 %





















(10) We define adjusted EBITDA margins as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.























Americas adjusted EBITDA margins 45 %

47 %

44 %

45 %

45 %

EMEA adjusted EBITDA margins 50 %

45 %

44 %

47 %

45 %

Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA margins 50 %

55 %

50 %

53 %

50 %









(11) We define adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate as incremental adjusted EBITDA growth divided by incremental revenue growth as follow:























Adjusted EBITDA - current period $ 1,048

$ 1,036

$ 936

$ 3,076

$ 2,782

Less adjusted EBITDA - prior period (1,036)

(992)

(901)

(2,757)

(2,570)

Adjusted EBITDA growth $ 12

$ 44

$ 35

$ 319

$ 212























Revenues - current period $ 2,201

$ 2,159

$ 2,061

$ 6,487

$ 6,078

Less revenues - prior period (2,159)

(2,127)

(2,019)

(6,190)

(5,529)

Revenue growth $ 42

$ 32

$ 42

$ 297

$ 549























Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate 29 %

138 %

82 %

107 %

39 %





















(12) FFO is defined as net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.























Net income $ 296

$ 301

$ 276

$ 828

$ 742

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 1

—

—

1

—

Net income attributable to common stockholders 297

301

276

829

742

Adjustments:



















Real estate depreciation 308

306

285

930

853

Gain on disposition of real estate property (3)

(16)

(4)

(19)

(1)

Adjustments for FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures 7

6

5

19

11

FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 609

$ 597

$ 562

$ 1,759

$ 1,605











































(13) AFFO is defined as FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, stock-based charitable contributions, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, recurring capital expenditures and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.























FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 609

$ 597

$ 562

$ 1,759

$ 1,605

Adjustments:



















Installation revenue adjustment (1)

—

(1)

(3)

3

Straight-line rent expense adjustment 4

5

6

15

18

Contract cost adjustment (6)

(2)

(10)

(16)

(31)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts 5

5

5

15

15

Stock-based compensation expense 122

125

98

348

301

Stock-based charitable contributions —

3

—

3

3

Non-real estate depreciation expense 136

132

126

426

373

Amortization expense 52

51

52

155

156

Accretion expense adjustment (2)

1

(1)

(2)

—

Recurring capital expenditures (69)

(45)

(51)

(135)

(114)

Loss on debt extinguishment —

—

—

1

—

Transaction costs 7

3

(1)

12

7

Impairment charges —

—

2

—

2

Income tax expense adjustment 10

4

(16)

14

(13)

Adjustments for AFFO from unconsolidated joint ventures (1)

(2)

1

(6)

3

AFFO attributable to common stockholders $ 866

$ 877

$ 772

$ 2,586

$ 2,328





















(14) Following is how we reconcile from adjusted EBITDA to AFFO:



















Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,048

$ 1,036

$ 936

$ 3,076

$ 2,782

Adjustments:



















Interest expense, net of interest income (82)

(81)

(79)

(243)

(233)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts 5

5

5

15

15

Income tax expense (54)

(47)

(20)

(147)

(112)

Income tax expense adjustment 10

4

(16)

14

(13)

Straight-line rent expense adjustment 4

5

6

15

18

Stock-based charitable contributions —

3

—

3

3

Contract cost adjustment (6)

(2)

(10)

(16)

(31)

Installation revenue adjustment (1)

—

(1)

(3)

3

Recurring capital expenditures (69)

(45)

(51)

(135)

(114)

Other income (expense) 7

(7)

(6)

(6)

(10)

Gain on disposition of real estate property (3)

(16)

(4)

(19)

(1)

Adjustments for unconsolidated JVs' and non-controlling interests 7

4

6

14

14

Adjustments for impairment charges —

—

2

—

2

Adjustment for gain on asset sales —

18

4

18

5

AFFO attributable to common stockholders $ 866

$ 877

$ 772

$ 2,586

$ 2,328





















(15) The shares used in the computation of basic and diluted FFO and AFFO per share attributable to common stockholders is presented below:























Shares used in computing basic net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share (in thousands) 95,394

94,919

93,683

94,992

93,396

Effect of dilutive securities:

















Employee equity awards (in thousands) 337

247

485

358

392

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share (in thousands) 95,731

95,166

94,168

95,350

93,788























Basic FFO per share $ 6.38

$ 6.29

$ 6.00

$ 18.52

$ 17.19

Diluted FFO per share $ 6.36

$ 6.27

$ 5.97

$ 18.45

$ 17.12























Basic AFFO per share $ 9.08

$ 9.24

$ 8.24

$ 27.22

$ 24.92

Diluted AFFO per share $ 9.05

$ 9.22

$ 8.19

$ 27.12

$ 24.82

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.