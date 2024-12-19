Equinix Collaborates with Dell Technologies to Help Enterprises Deploy Flexible and Scalable AI Infrastructure

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, announced today a private AI solution that lets businesses train AI models in scalable, cost-efficient public and private clouds while ensuring enhanced control, security and low-latency deployment on-premises.

Equinix International Business Exchange™ (IBX ®) data centers leverage the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA to offer a portfolio of products, solutions and services in a neutral, cloud-adjacent platform where customers can securely and cost-effectively connect to public clouds, colocation facilities, and their own private cloud and on-premises infrastructure.

The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA combines Dell PowerEdge XE9680 servers with NVIDIA accelerated computing, the NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet platform, NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs , Dell PowerScale F710 storage and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform . This solution will be available at any of Equinix's 260+ AI-ready data centers and is supported by industry-leading interconnection offerings such as Equinix Fabric ®, helping customers get real-time insights and accelerate AI innovation.

"At Equinix, we are committed to providing our customers with cutting-edge AI infrastructure that meets the highest standards of performance, security and sustainability," said Lisa Miller, Senior Vice President, Platform Alliances at Equinix. "Our collaboration with Dell Technologies and NVIDIA enables enterprises to harness the power of generative AI while maintaining control over their data and supporting their corporate sustainability goals. This solution is designed to support the most demanding AI workloads and help ensure our customers can innovate and drive outcomes."

"Working with Equinix allows us to deliver the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA and meet the evolving needs of enterprises and our partner community," said Chad Dunn, Vice President of Product Management, AI and Data Management at Dell Technologies. "Our combined expertise in high performance computing, advanced cooling and efficient infrastructure helps ensure that customers can deploy and scale AI workloads securely and more sustainably. This collaboration empowers organizations to leverage the full potential of generative AI while maintaining control over their data and addressing sustainability goals."

Implementing the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA has helped customers realize impactful results, such as in the healthcare industry where streamlining radiology reports has allowed for more focus on patient care, in manufacturing where predictive maintenance and quality control has enhanced operational efficiency, and in retail with personalized customer experiences and optimized inventory management.

"Understanding and applying generative AI in the enterprise requires a deep technical knowledge base, and many organizations struggle to keep up with the rapid pace of the ever-evolving landscape," said Mike Leone, Practice Director, Data Management, Analytics & AI at Enterprise Strategy Group. "In a recent ESG study, 91% of organizations agree that working with partners has helped them see value from generative AI more quickly than expected. This collaboration between Equinix and Dell Technologies lets organizations efficiently deploy cutting edge AI technologies in some of the most advanced, high performance data centers in the world."

Equinix's secure and sustainable network of IBX data centers provides a global portfolio of partners and service providers that offers seamless access to a broad range of interconnectivity options for enterprises to integrate and scale their IT infrastructure quickly and efficiently. The ecosystem allows companies to connect with multiple cloud providers, network services and technology partners in a secure, scalable, low-latency environment, enhancing performance, flexibility and collaboration across regions and industries.

Dell's collaboration with Equinix adds value to the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA by leveraging Equinix's extensive network of data centers and digital infrastructure:

High Performance AI-Ready Data Centers: Equinix's network of AI-ready data centers with 99.999% uptime, advanced cooling and robust inter-connectivity.

Equinix's network of AI-ready data centers with 99.999% uptime, advanced cooling and robust inter-connectivity. Global Reach and Local Compliance: 260+ data centers across 70+ metros, ensuring data is close to where it is generated and used, while maintaining predictable infrastructure costs.

260+ data centers across 70+ metros, ensuring data is close to where it is generated and used, while maintaining predictable infrastructure costs. Platform Neutrality and Flexibility: Equinix's private and highly scalable interconnection enables secure data transfer across an ecosystem of 10,000 enterprises, including over 2,000 networks and 3,000 cloud and IT service providers.

Equinix's private and highly scalable interconnection enables secure data transfer across an ecosystem of 10,000 enterprises, including over 2,000 networks and 3,000 cloud and IT service providers. Sustainability: Equinix is committed to delivering digital infrastructure more sustainably, achieving 96% renewable energy coverage across its data centers globally (with 100% renewable energy coverage in the Americas and EMEA).

Equinix is committed to delivering digital infrastructure more sustainably, achieving 96% renewable energy coverage across its data centers globally (with 100% renewable energy coverage in the Americas and EMEA). Data Privacy and Security: secure, private infrastructure with full control and access to the lineage of AI models on privately hosted GPUs and interconnection.

Availability

The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA deployed at Equinix is available globally today. To learn more, visit the Equinix webpage.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company®. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the current inflationary environment; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX® and xScale® data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.