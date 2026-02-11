Equinix Increases Quarterly Dividend on Its Common Stock for 11th Consecutive Year Since REIT Conversion

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb, 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $5.16 per share on its common stock. The quarterly common stock dividend will be paid on March 18, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 25, 2026.

