Moody's Ratings Upgrades Equinix's Senior Unsecured Rating to Baa1 with a Stable Outlook

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, announced that Moody's Ratings ("Moody's") has upgraded Equinix, Inc.'s senior unsecured ratings from Baa2 to Baa1. According to Moody's, the upgrade reflects the stable outlook of the company's established position in the global digital infrastructure market, the strong demand for data center capacity, and the expectation that credit metrics will remain strong. Additional credit strengths highlighted by Moody's include Equinix's geographic scale, customer diversity, excellent liquidity and continued growth in share of owned assets in its portfolio, which now account for 70% of recurring revenue as of Q4 2025.

"We are pleased to have received Moody's upgrade of our senior unsecured rating to Baa1," said Keith Taylor, Chief Financial Officer, Equinix. "This is a strong recognition of Equinix's financial discipline and the sustained demand for our global digital infrastructure portfolio. Also, it reflects our consistent capital management approach and proven ability to access global capital markets, as we continue to execute on our growth strategy."

About Equinix

Equinix , Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) shortens the path to boundless connectivity anywhere in the world. Its digital infrastructure, data center footprint and interconnected ecosystems empower innovations that enhance our work, life and planet. Equinix connects economies, countries, organizations and communities, delivering seamless digital experiences and cutting-edge AI—quickly, efficiently and everywhere.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the current inflationary environment; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; stock price fluctuations; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of building and operating IBX® and xScale® data centers, including those related to sourcing suitable power and land, and any supply chain constraints or increased costs of supplies; the challenges of developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; risks related to regulatory inquiries or litigation; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.