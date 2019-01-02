Equinix Invests $85 Million to Build Fourth Data Center in Singapore

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today unveiled plans to expand Platform Equinix® with the construction of its fourth International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data center in Singapore, called SG4. The new facility will provide interconnection and premium data center services to help businesses with their IT transformation and cloud adoption initiatives, while also supporting the digital infrastructure of Singapore. The new $85 million seven-story data center is scheduled to open in Q4 2019, offering an initial capacity of 1,400 cabinets in the first phase.

Rendering of the planned Equinix SG4 International Business Exchange (IBX) in Singapore

As an industry leader in Singapore, Equinix has deepened its investments to support the country's Smart Nation plan, reflecting the company's confidence in Singapore's future as a digital hub in Asia. According to the second volume of the Global Interconnection Index, a market study published by Equinix, Singapore's Interconnection Bandwidth capacity — a measurement of direct and private data exchange between businesses — is expected to more than quadruple by 2021, reaching 394 Tbps at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47%.

Highlights / Key Facts

With an initial investment of $85.3 million ( S$116.6 million ), the first phase of SG4 will provide more than 45,400 square feet (approximately 4,220 square meters) of colocation space, offering an initial capacity of 1,400 cabinets. The facility is planned to accommodate more than 4,000 cabinets at full build out, with a total colocation space of more than 132,180 square feet (approximately 12,280 square meters).

( ), the first phase of SG4 will provide more than 45,400 square feet (approximately 4,220 square meters) of colocation space, offering an initial capacity of 1,400 cabinets. The facility is planned to accommodate more than 4,000 cabinets at full build out, with a total colocation space of more than 132,180 square feet (approximately 12,280 square meters). The new SG4 will be strategically situated at the East of Singapore in one of the country's five data center clusters — Tai Seng Industrial Estate — providing location diversity from the three existing Equinix IBX data centers in Singapore.

in one of the country's five data center clusters — Tai Seng Industrial Estate — providing location diversity from the three existing Equinix IBX data centers in Singapore. Directly connected to the three existing Equinix IBX data centers in Singapore via low-latency dark fiber links, the new SG4 IBX will enable customers to securely interconnect with approximately 600 companies from different industries, including financial services, cloud services, biomedical sciences, IT, communications, media, physical sciences and engineering. This also includes a broad range of network services from more than 200 global networks and more than 150 cloud and IT service providers.

Today, the three Equinix IBX data centers in Singapore comprise more than 445,000 square feet (41,400 square meters) of colocation space. In Q3 2018, Equinix announced the completion of an expansion of the SG3 IBX data center in Singapore that nearly doubled the size of the facility.

comprise more than 445,000 square feet (41,400 square meters) of colocation space. In Q3 2018, Equinix announced the completion of an expansion of the SG3 IBX data center in that nearly doubled the size of the facility. As part of Equinix's commitment to its long-term goal of using 100% clean and renewable energy and lowering its carbon footprint for its global platform, the Equinix SG1 IBX data center is BCA-IDA Green Mark certified, while the SG2 and SG3 IBX data centers have received the GoldPLUS and Platinum awards, respectively.

SG4 will also provide software-defined interconnection through Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric™ (ECX Fabric™) to more than 1,300 businesses including some of the largest cloud service providers (CSP) among them Alibaba Cloud , Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud and Tencent Cloud. Customers can use the ECX Fabric APIs or portal to find and connect to the aggregation of companies and ecosystems at Equinix on demand, locally or in other metro areas. This includes on-demand connectivity to ECX Fabric customers globally and in the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia ( Sydney , Melbourne and Perth ), Hong Kong and Japan ( Tokyo and Osaka ).

, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud and Cloud. Customers can use the ECX Fabric APIs or portal to find and connect to the aggregation of companies and ecosystems at Equinix on demand, locally or in other metro areas. This includes on-demand connectivity to ECX Fabric customers globally and in the region, including ( , and ), and ( and ). Currently, the global footprint of Platform Equinix spans 200 IBX data centers across 52 markets and 24 countries, providing data center and interconnection services for more than 9,800 of the world's leading businesses. In Asia-Pacific , Equinix has 40 IBX data centers across key metros including Australia , China , Hong Kong , Indonesia , Japan and Singapore .

Quotes

Nishchal Khorana , Director, Digital Transformation Practice, Frost & Sullivan "In Asia-Pacific, Equinix has been investing significantly in provisioning effective interconnection solutions for enterprises, enabling them to deploy a distributed IT infrastructure at the edge and privately connect with the centralized IT core. With the expansion in Singapore , Equinix's presence in the region is becoming even more significant as it pushes its footprint beyond regional hubs to national edge metros."

Samuel Lee , President, Equinix Asia-Pacific"At the heart of digital business in Asia-Pacific , Singapore is a crucial hub for many organizations in the region, generating skyrocketing demand for cloud and interconnection services. With interconnection accelerating across the Asia-Pacific region, the new SG4 IBX data center will create more opportunities for businesses, both locally and regionally, to interconnect with their customers, partners and stakeholders to achieve digital success, further enhancing the digital economies across Singapore and the region."

Additional Resources

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets worldwide, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies. Equinix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix services; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenue from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.equinix.com

