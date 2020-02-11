Equinix Joins LF Edge as Premier Member to Further Open Source Momentum Across Unified Edge

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Edge, an umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation that aims to establish an open, interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud, or operating system, today announced Equinix , a leading global interconnection and data center company, has joined LF Edge as the newest Premier member. Equinix joins LF Edge as the project celebrates its first year of collaborative integration across the open source edge.

"What better way to celebrate one year as a project than by welcoming Equinix as the newest Premier member of LF Edge," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Automation, Edge & IoT, the Linux Foundation. "Their expertise in data center and interconnection services, will be especially valuable as operators need to move resources even closer to the edge with the roll out of 5G. We are excited to collaborate with Equinix as we build a stronger platform for innovation at the edge."

Celebrating its first year as an umbrella project, LF Edge is currently comprised of seven projects – including Akraino Edge Stack , Baetyl , Fledge , EdgeX Foundry , Home Edge , Open Glossary of Edge Computing , and Project EVE – that support emerging edge applications across areas such as non-traditional video and connected things that require lower latency, and faster processing and mobility. By forming a software stack that brings the best of cloud, enterprise and telecom, LF Edge is helping to unify a fragmented edge market around a common, open vision for the future of the industry.

"Equinix is pleased to join LF Edge to collaborate with the community on developing open, cloud-neutral frameworks for edge computing including its ever-increasing use cases and diverse set of requirements across the technology stack," said Justin Dustzadeh, chief technology officer, Equinix. "We look forward to sharing our experience and learnings with the community given our unique position as the global datacenter and interconnection platform for ecosystems of networks, clouds and enterprises. We believe the role we play in delivering neutral, secure, richly-connected and cloud-adjacent digital infrastructure at the edge, leveraging virtualization, software-defined and cloud-native technologies, will provide valuable insights to the LF Edge organization."

With a global footprint of more than 200 International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centers spanning more than 50 markets on five continents, Platform Equinix® contains the highest share of the world's public cloud on-ramps and the most physically and virtually interconnected ecosystems in the world. Equinix currently serves nearly 10,000 customers globally, including the world's largest cloud providers, Fortune 500 enterprises and Global 2000 companies. Equinix intends to work with the LF Edge community to advance the development of open, multinetwork, multicloud and distributed edge capabilities for a variety of use cases with a focus on interconnection ecosystems.

Equinix joins a growing roster of 70+ current members, which includes existing Premier members Altran, Arm, AT&T, Baidu, Charter Communications, Dell EMC, Dianomic Inc., Ericsson, Fujitsu, HP Inc., HPE, Huawei, IBM, Intel, inwinStack, Juniper Networks, MobiledgeX, Netsia, Nokia Solutions, NTT, OSIsoft, Qualcomm Technologies, Radisys, Red Hat, Samsung Electronics, Seagate Technology, Tencent, WindRiver, Wipro, and ZEDEDA. A full list of LF Edge members can be found here: https://www.lfedge.org/members/

More details on LF Edge, including how to join as a member, and details on specific projects, are available here: www.lfedge.org .

