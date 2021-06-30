Equinix Named a Leader in 2021 IDC MarketScape Report for Worldwide Datacenter Colocation and Interconnection Services

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Datacenter Colocation and Interconnection Services 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46746121, June 2021) for the second consecutive year.

This second IDC MarketScape assessment evaluates nine colocation service providers worldwide and is based on current and future capabilities, with a view of presenting a comprehensive analysis of enterprise digital infrastructure requirements. It represents a key milestone in the evolution of the data center and networking industry, as it reflects the increasingly strategic role digital infrastructure plays in businesses today – particularly as companies look to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the IDC MarketScape, companies will accelerate hybrid infrastructure strategies and look to colocation providers as integral partners for colocation and cloud interconnection.

Highlights/Key Facts

As a part of the research and analysis for the report, Equinix was recognized for the following strengths:

Platform Capabilities and Innovation : The IDC MarketScape report cites that Platform Equinix offers a multilayer portfolio – spanning data center, interconnection and digital infrastructure services – that meets both current and emerging digital infrastructure requirements for companies. Supported by top IT, cloud and networking partners, Platform Equinix enables enterprises to implement an agile hybrid cloud architecture and digital framework.

Value of Ecosystems : Equinix's ecosystem has grown to now include approximately 10,000 customers, including 1,800 networks and 2,950 cloud and IT companies. To help solve for digital infrastructure requirements, Equinix's partner program is focused on "The power of three," which brings together a partner and a provider to enable customers to scale on Platform Equinix and interconnect to their partners, supply chains and ecosystems.

Sustainability : The report recognizes Equinix as a leader in leveraging sustainable energy sources and innovations. During 2020, Equinix leveraged over 90% (5,840 GWh) of the electricity it consumed from sustainable renewable sources.

The report recognizes Equinix as a leader in leveraging sustainable energy sources and innovations. During 2020, Equinix leveraged over 90% (5,840 GWh) of the electricity it consumed from sustainable renewable sources. According to the report, companies should consider Equinix when looking for robust digital infrastructure services to modernize hybrid capabilities, scale digital partnerships, build new experiences and extend analytics across a secure edge.

Quotes

Courtney Munroe , Research Vice President, Worldwide Telecommunications Research, IDC



"Equinix has developed a reputation for delivering enhanced performance and connectivity with the most comprehensive and seamless global portfolio of digital infrastructure and interconnection services. Platform Equinix provides customers a robust and dynamic roadmap with sustainable investment and expansion."





Joe Harding , Vice President, Product Marketing, Equinix



"We are thrilled to be named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape once again. As we have seen over the past year, the role of digital infrastructure has become increasingly mission-critical and companies are taking a digital-first approach that encompasses architecting for a distributed core, interacting with business ecosystems and extending to the edge to be closer to users."

Additional Resources

