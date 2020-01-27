Equinix Named a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape Report for Worldwide Colocation and Interconnection Services

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced that the IDC MarketScape has recognized it as a leader in Worldwide Colocation and Interconnection Services 2019-2020 vendor assessment (doc #US4517419, December 2019). This assessment covers nine key colocation service providers worldwide and is based on current and future capabilities with a view of presenting a comprehensive analysis of enterprise requirements.

IDC MarketScape Worldwide Colocation and Interconnection Services- Source: IDC, 2019

The report is IDC's first-ever assessment of the colocation and interconnection services vendor market using the IDC MarketScape model. It is a key milestone in the evolution of the data center and networking industry, as it reflects the demand for colocation and interconnection.

The recognition of Equinix as a leader in the first IDC MarketScape report for colocation and interconnection services leadership, underscores the value of Platform Equinix® and highlights the competitive advantages that Equinix believes it has over its competitors.

Highlights/Key Facts

As a result of this evaluation, Equinix was named a leader in the Worldwide Colocation and Interconnection Services assessment. Specifically, the report highlights the following strengths:

Evolution: The IDC MarketScape report cites that Equinix has an optimistic outlook for future growth and is well poised to take advantage of emerging IT innovation over the next few years.

The IDC MarketScape report cites that Equinix has an optimistic outlook for future growth and is well poised to take advantage of emerging IT innovation over the next few years.

Innovation: Equinix was recognized for the inherent value of Platform Equinix and the competitive advantage that the company has developed over its competitors, as well as a solid investment strategy and a proven record of innovation.

Equinix was recognized for the inherent value of Platform Equinix and the competitive advantage that the company has developed over its competitors, as well as a solid investment strategy and a proven record of innovation.

Sustainability: The report recognizes Equinix as a leader in leveraging sustainable energy sources and innovations. Equinix was the first data center company to publish a comprehensive ESG sustainability report, based on GRI standards, and has also established a goal of implementing 100% clean and renewable energy. The company is an adopter of the VPPA approach to the acquisition of large-scale renewable energy and reports annually on its sustainability efforts and achievements through the report website: http://sustainability.equinix.com/

The report recognizes Equinix as a leader in leveraging sustainable energy sources and innovations. Equinix was the first data center company to publish a comprehensive ESG sustainability report, based on GRI standards, and has also established a goal of implementing 100% clean and renewable energy. The company is an adopter of the VPPA approach to the acquisition of large-scale renewable energy and reports annually on its sustainability efforts and achievements through the report website: http://sustainability.equinix.com/ The IDC MarketScape report says companies should consider Equinix when they are a global enterprise or service provider that needs to remove the distance between users, cloud services, ecosystem partners and customers across their edge to meet the high-performance and low-latency demands of digital. As companies transform their architecture to become digital ready, the IDC MarketScape report recommends Equinix for companies looking to optimize their network, scale across strategic locations, simplify hybrid multicloud access, distribute security controls to manage risk, or distribute data and analytics to optimize edge computing needs.

Quotes

Courtney Munroe , Group Vice President, Telecommunications Research, IDC

"Equinix's strength is the company's comprehensive global footprint that has seen its brand become synonymous with neutral colocation data centers. Platform Equinix provides customers value that is extremely difficult and expensive for its rivals to emulate."





Steve Madden , Vice President, Global Segment Marketing, Equinix

"We are thrilled to receive top honors by IDC in the industry's first Colocation and Interconnection Services vendor assessment. To compete in the digital economy, there is a widespread and need for businesses to achieve differentiated advantage. This is why we are seeing interconnection and edge services growth. Our customers are leaping ahead, in secure hybrid capabilities and data exchanges, with efficient solutions supported by a large ecosystem of partners. Being recognized by IDC as a leader in our industry, demonstrates our commitment to our customers and their continued success."

Additional Resources

About IDC MarketScape

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. On this global platform for digital business, companies come together across more than 50 markets on five continents to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything they need to create their digital futures. www.equinix.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; a failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.equinix.com

